Phoenix-Born Stevie Nicks Makes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Longlist

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction longlist has been announced, and Phoenix has skin in the game: Stevie Nicks, legendary singer-songwriter and native-born Arizonan, is one of the nominees.

The Cleveland-based musical museum announced the list of artists being considered for induction in 2019 Tuesday. Besides Nicks, other artists on the list include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk, MC5, The Zombies, and Devo, among others.

Previous nominees Nine Inch Nails, Bad Brains, and Kate Bush were left out this time around and several artists who are eligible for the first time this year, such as OutKast, Snoop Dogg, and Jeff Buckley, also did not receive a nod. Last year's class of inductees included Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, The Cars, and Dire Straits.

Nicks needs little introduction, thanks mostly to her being a member of Fleetwood Mac, one of the most celebrated and influential rock groups of all time. She was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a part of Fleetwood Mac, for whom she wrote classic songs such as "Landslide" and "Dreams".

This year's nomination recognizes her solo work, which began in 1981 with the album Bella Donna. That record reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spawned several hit singles, including "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," a duet with Tom Petty. She has released seven more solo albums since, including The Wild Heart (1983) and The Other Side of the Mirror (1989).

As for the Arizona connection, Nicks was born in 1948 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix to Jess and Barbara Nicks, respectively a meatpacking executive and a homemaker. The family would not live in Phoenix for very long, as Jess' job involved frequent relocation around the American West. By the end of Nicks' childhood, they had moved to Albuquerque, El Paso, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The constant moving and other from her family had a clear, deep effect on Nicks that can be felt in her work: the fairy tales her mother told her as a child; the singing lessons from her country singer grandfather A.J.; and the lonely adolescence spent mostly playing records in her room.

Thanks to her image as the gypsy queen of American soft rock, and her status as one of the most important American songwriters of the 20th century, it's very likely that Nicks will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a second time. The final list of inductees will be announced in December 2019, so we've all got a year to wait around. In the meantime, if you really want to understand her impact, check out this scene from School of Rock.