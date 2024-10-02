Rockers Citizen Soldier return to Phoenix on World Mental Health Day

Citizen Soldier. With Halocene and Icon For Hire. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday, Oct. 4. The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St. Tickets are on sale now.

Citizen Soldier, the alternative rock band renowned for their powerful anthems and unflinching approach to mental health awareness, is set to perform at The Van Buren on October 4: World Mental Health Day. For Citizen Soldier, the date couldn’t be more significant. Their music has long been a beacon of hope for listeners struggling with mental health challenges, making this show a deeply meaningful event for both the band and their fans.Citizen Soldier isn’t your typical rock band. While many groups dabble in themes of heartbreak or personal struggle, this Utah-based ensemble have made it their mission to confront mental health issues head on. Through every guitar riff and lyric, they seek to break down stigma, foster connection and remind listeners that they’re not alone. Their music has become a lifeline for fans facing depression, anxiety, PTSD and other challenges, while also creating a safe space for fans.In a recent conversation with lead vocalist Jake Segura, we delved into what sets Citizen Soldier apart and why their message resonates so deeply with their audience. Segura, who is also a licensed trauma therapist, has a unique perspective.“It’s not just about telling my own story,” he says. “A lot of it is me being like a news reporter — I listen to people’s experiences, understand their pain and channel that into our music.”This approach has led Citizen Soldier to create music that speaks for a generation often struggling to find the words to articulate their inner turmoil. With songs like “Let It Burn,” “Would Anyone Care” and their latest single, "Live Again,” the band don't shy away from addressing subjects like suicidal thoughts, addiction or the desperate search for hope. Instead, they tackle these topics with unflinching honesty and empathy, aiming to turn their concerts into cathartic experiences.Returning to Phoenix on such an important date is particularly meaningful for Segura, who was born in Scottsdale.“Every time we go through that part of the country, it feels a bit like coming home. I’m always looking for Whataburger,” he laughs, adding that he’ll be on the hunt for great Mexican food while in town. Their last performance in Phoenix was a sold-out show at The Rebel Lounge.A focus on connection is central to Citizen Soldier’s songwriting. Whether it’s the story of a single mother’s battle with postpartum depression or the internal monologue of someone struggling with feelings of worthlessness, the lyrics reflect these emotions. Their songs don’t just identify the pain; they articulate it.The band’s upcoming album, "Icarus," is set for release on Nov. 13, and fans can expect songs that tackle these sensitive topics with the honesty and raw emotion Citizen Soldier is known for.Following "Icarus," Citizen Soldier are poised to have an exciting 2025, as they were recently announced to appear at Sonic Temple in Ohio. “We have another festival announcement coming soon and a tour announcement right before the holidays,” Segura teases.At the Van Buren show, and at all their shows, Segura says it's important that fans feel welcome and safe.“We want our show to be a safe space for people to feel understood and to let go of some of the weight they’re carrying,” Segura says. “It’s not just about the music. It’s about the people who are brave enough to show up, face their struggles and be reminded that there’s hope.”