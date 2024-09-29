Train wraps up tour with Yacht Rock Revue in Phoenix

click to enlarge Train's Pat Monahan reaching out for some drops of Jupiter. Mike Bengoechea

unforgettable night of high energy and interactive moments that felt like a true celebration. It launched with

Train's recent tour wrapped in Phoenix on a high note. The show Sept. 11 show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was anYacht Rock Revue but was missing the other opener, REO Speedwagon, which had to cancel due to illness.

click to enlarge Train closed its tour at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Mike Bengoechea

oft dad rock from the '70s and '80s. The seven-piece band, led by a charismatic frontman Nicholas Niespodziani in retro attire, brought an infectious energy and joyful party vibe fit for a yacht.



The saxophonist and drummer elevated the hit-filled set list that included tunes like "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Ride Like the Wind," and "You Make My Dreams Come True." The quirky choreographed dance moves, fun banter, and nostalgic singalongs ramped up enthusiasm in the space. The venue wasn't full yet, but the atmosphere lacked for nothing.



click to enlarge Yacht Rock Revue got the crowd on its feet with classic groovy tunes. Mike Bengoechea

Yacht Rock Revue kicked off the festivities with a vibrant performance that captured the essence of beloved s

By the time Train took the stage, the room was about 90% full and the crowd was on its feet. Singer Pat Monahan's vocals were as powerful and crisp as ever, and Train's performance was reminiscent of its prime.



The stage was a full-fledged production with two massive inflatable suitcases and piano on a riser — also shaped like a suitcase. A twilight backdrop and the other props changed colors to match the mood of the songs. Background animations also enhanced the overall experience with vivid visuals that paired with the themes of each track.



click to enlarge Soul sisters came out to see Train softly rock into the night. Mike Bengoechea

The audience sang every word to the anthemic "Calling All Angels." There were call-and-response moments that Monahan used to engage and energize as people danced the night away while tossing inflatable balls.



He didn't stop there. The frontman frequently grabbed audience members' phones to take selfies and even took the cameraman's phone, which synced to onstage screens and a live stream on social media. He also threw guitar picks and T-shirts into the crowd to keep excitement high. At one point, the whole band signed his own shirt before he tossed that to the audience, too. While singing "Bruises," Monahan headed directly into the crowd.



While introducing "Hey, Soul Sister," he suddenly said playfully, "You're not ready!" and instead shifted gears and performed "Angel in Blue Jeans." Once they did play "Hey, Soul Sister," it melted into "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone, followed by "Drive By" and then The Beatles' "Hey Jude," while arms swayed in unison. The band even covered an REO Speedwagon song to pay homage to their former marquee mates.

click to enlarge Train rode it out of the park. Mike Bengoechea

During an acoustic version of "Marry Me," there was a notable moment and a perfect setup for a couple to get engaged.

Yacht Rock Revue joined Train onstage for an unforgettable "Hotel California." Monahan took to the drums for the song while the lead guitarist played a double-neck SG guitar for that classic Eagles sound. It was an epic near finale. Train closed the night out with "Drops of Jupiter," blasting the crowd into outer space one last time after a night of out-of-this-world buzzing energy.