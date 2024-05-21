Phoenix EDM promoter Relentless Beats is returning to Rawhide

The Phoenix-based company, which largely focuses on electronic dance music, announced Monday it will resume events at the wild west-themed venue starting with a summertime concert on June 29.
The 18-and-over event, The Return to Rawhide, will be headlined by Grammy-winning DJ/producer Illenium. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.
Presale tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday via the Relentless Beats website. Regular general admission and VIP tickets, which cost $59 and $149 respectively, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The history of Relentless Beats at Rawhide
The gig will be the first Relentless Beats has staged an event at Rawhide since 2021.
The western-themed attraction and event venue owned by the Gila River Indian Community has hosted numerous Relentless Beats-promoted EDM concerts and festivals since 2014, including its marquee events like Decadence, Phoenix Lights and Goldrush. Each was typically attended by thousands of attendees.
Memorable sets by big-name DJ, producers and EDM artists were a regular part of Relentless Beats-promoted events at Rawhide, ranging from European duo Dada Life performing at the Mad Decent Block Party to Deadmau5 bringing his signature Cube stage. Other EDM superstars that have played the venue include Zeds Dead, Skrillex, Diplo, REZZ, Marshmello and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal (as his DJ alter ego Diesel).
Relentless Beats founder Thomas Turner stated in a press release announcing the news that he’s happy to resume events at Rawhide.
"We've shared so many memories at this venue over the years. Illenium, the team, and I are thrilled to kick off a new era together,” Turner says.