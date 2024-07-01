Your guide to Fourth of July parties and nightlife in Phoenix

You’ll find either in the following guide to Fourth of July parties in metro Phoenix before the holiday on Wednesday, on Independence Day itself and into the weekend. From rooftop ragers to DJ sessions at neon-lit nightclubs and daytime pool parties, there are a variety of options to choose from.
Here’s a rundown of pool parties, club gigs, hotel events and dance nights, many happening in such local hotspots as Scottsdale, Tempe and downtown Phoenix. Throw on your star-spangled swimwear, grab some sparklers and get ready to let loose.
Maya Night Swim
Wednesday, July 3
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleChicago-born house and techno legend Green Velvet will headline and pre-Independence Day edition of Maya’s Night Swim event. VIP and table service will be available and beach club attire is required. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person (plus fees and taxes).
Groove Candy Pre-4th of July Bash
Wednesday, July 3
The Womack, 5749 N. Seventh St.Hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul and classics will be popping off during a special Independence Day eve edition of Groove Candy. The night’s resident mixmasters, DJ M2 and DJ Sir-Plus, will be on the ones and twos throughout the evening. Will they drop such appropriately themed tunes as James Brown’s “Living in America” or “4th of July (Fireworks)” by Kelis? Swing by The Womack and hear for yourself. Admission is $5 before 10 p.m. and $10 thereafter. Table and patio reservations are $75 to $100.
Re:Sound Music & Friends: Beneath the Red Light
Wednesday, July 3
Melinda's Alley, 50 E. Adams St.The DJs of local EDM label Re:Sound Music will spend the night before Independence Day filling the speakeasy-like setting of Melinda’s Alley with deep and melodic house music at their latest dance event. Expect a certain energy, vibe and flow to the affair, which starts at 9 p.m. The curated lineup will include sets from DBRAW, Nikita Rising, Yahra and Bedi. Capacity is limited. Tickets are $25 per person (plus fees and taxes).
Sandra Xtasy's Pre-4th of July
Wednesday, July 3
Karamba Nightclub, 1724 E. McDowell RoadLocal drag artist and celebrity impersonator Sandra Xtasy will serve up an evening of star-spangled sass during this extravaganza at Karamba. It’s likely to be more colorful and explosive than any fireworks show during the holiday. DJ Yoshi will also be in the mix with Latin Top 40 tracks. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there won’t be a cover.
Patriotic Line Dance Party
Wednesday, July 3
Cactus Jack’s Ahwatukee Tavern, 4747 E. Elliot RoadFor some folks, there’s nothing more American than country music. If you’re one of them, pardner, head for Cactus Jack’s on Wednesday for a night of down-home tunes and line-dancing fun. Lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and open dancing starts at 8 p.m. A raffle for prizes will be conducted and red, white and blue clothing is suggested (natch). The cover is $5 per person.
Independence Day Weekend
Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7
El Hefe, 4425 N. Saddlebag Trail #101, ScottsdaleIn honor of the holiday, the party fiends at El Hefe will host five straight nights of full-tilt ragers beginning on Wednesday. A mix of EDM DJs and “insane energy” is promised each night. Hours vary. VIP bottle service is available by calling or texting 702-829-0251.
4th of July Poolside Extravaganza
Thursday, July 4
Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, 200 North Centennial Way, MesaIf you’d like to spend your Independence Day lounging by a pool, the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Mesa will offer this family-friendly party. There will be DJs and drinks starting at 3 p.m. and various light bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Stay until 9:30 p.m. for great views of a fireworks show happening over the hotel. Tickets are $50 per person for adults and $30 per person for kids 12 and under.
Splash and Sparklers
Thursday, July 4
W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleThe W’s WET Deck will be aglow with high-style thrills during a 21-and-over pool party and night swim on Independence Day. Local DJs will drop hot spins, themed cocktails will be served and a fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $25 per person and table packages start at $500.
Area 51
Thursday, July 4
Rips, 3045 N. 16th St.Ditch the red, white and blue in favor of all-black everything during the Fourth of July edition of this long-running local industrial dance night. DJ AKA will spin EBM, darkwave, synthpop, post-punk and other gloomy grooves. There’s no cover and a wide variety of drink specials include $5 shots of Christian Brothers Brandy, $3 PBR tallboys and $2 Jello shots.
4th of July Bash
Thursday, July 4
Luckys Indoor Outdoor, 817 N. Second St.If fireworks aren’t your thing, Luckys will offer a laidback backyard bash with live music from local singer-songwriter Will de Carvalho, better known as Will From Brazil. There will be plenty of food and libations available, as well as opportunities for social rites. The 21-and-over event is free to attend and starts at 8 p.m.
SERVE! Fourth of July
Thursday, July 4
The Kettle Black and The Desmond, 1 N. First St. #108This all-night tech house party from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. at both The Desmond and The Kettle Black will offer a place to dance until the wee hours, long after all the vibrant fireworks have faded from the skies overhead. DJ Mita will bring the beats while you provide the moves. Tickets are $30 per person (plus fees and taxes).
Independance Weeknd
Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleMaya in Scottsdale will celebrate Fourth of July festivities both on the holiday and beyond with daily pool parties throughout the weekend. DJs will provide the beat-filled and EDM-heavy soundtrack each day with British-born superstar DJ and producer Chris Lake headlining on Sunday. Tickets are $15 on Thursday and Friday, $25 on Saturday and $82 on Sunday. Gates open at noon.
Indepen-DANCE Party
Friday, July 5
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., TempeYou don’t have to stop celebrating the Fourth of July just because the holiday is over. An evening of DJs, dancing and drinks will occur from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday atop The Westin Tempe hotel during this free event. A bottle service menu, “festive” drink specials and primo views of the city will be available.