Your guide to Fourth of July parties and nightlife in Phoenix

Where to find pool parties, dance parties and other after-dark events in the Valley on July 3 and 4.
July 1, 2024
Partying poolside at the W during a previous Fourth of July. W Scottsdale Hotel
Almost everyone has Thursday off due to the Fourth of July and many folks are using it as an excuse to party. For some, that means festivities with fireworks. Others are more interested in patriotic hootenannies packed with homespun thrills.

You’ll find either in the following guide to Fourth of July parties in metro Phoenix before the holiday on Wednesday, on Independence Day itself and into the weekend. From rooftop ragers to DJ sessions at neon-lit nightclubs and daytime pool parties, there are a variety of options to choose from.

Here’s a rundown of pool parties, club gigs, hotel events and dance nights, many happening in such local hotspots as Scottsdale, Tempe and downtown Phoenix. Throw on your star-spangled swimwear, grab some sparklers and get ready to let loose.

Maya Night Swim

Wednesday, July 3
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Chicago-born house and techno legend Green Velvet will headline and pre-Independence Day edition of Maya’s Night Swim event. VIP and table service will be available and beach club attire is required. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person (plus fees and taxes).

Groove Candy Pre-4th of July Bash

Wednesday, July 3
The Womack, 5749 N. Seventh St.
Hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul and classics will be popping off during a special Independence Day eve edition of Groove Candy. The night’s resident mixmasters, DJ M2 and DJ Sir-Plus, will be on the ones and twos throughout the evening. Will they drop such appropriately themed tunes as James Brown’s “Living in America” or “4th of July (Fireworks)” by Kelis? Swing by The Womack and hear for yourself. Admission is $5 before 10 p.m. and $10 thereafter. Table and patio reservations are $75 to $100.

Re:Sound Music & Friends: Beneath the Red Light

Wednesday, July 3
Melinda's Alley, 50 E. Adams St.
The DJs of local EDM label Re:Sound Music will spend the night before Independence Day filling the speakeasy-like setting of Melinda’s Alley with deep and melodic house music at their latest dance event. Expect a certain energy, vibe and flow to the affair, which starts at 9 p.m. The curated lineup will include sets from DBRAW, Nikita Rising, Yahra and Bedi. Capacity is limited. Tickets are $25 per person (plus fees and taxes).

Sandra Xtasy's Pre-4th of July

Wednesday, July 3
Karamba Nightclub, 1724 E. McDowell Road
Local drag artist and celebrity impersonator Sandra Xtasy will serve up an evening of star-spangled sass during this extravaganza at Karamba. It’s likely to be more colorful and explosive than any fireworks show during the holiday. DJ Yoshi will also be in the mix with Latin Top 40 tracks. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there won’t be a cover.
Patriotic Line Dance Party

Wednesday, July 3
Cactus Jack’s Ahwatukee Tavern, 4747 E. Elliot Road
For some folks, there’s nothing more American than country music. If you’re one of them, pardner, head for Cactus Jack’s on Wednesday for a night of down-home tunes and line-dancing fun. Lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and open dancing starts at 8 p.m. A raffle for prizes will be conducted and red, white and blue clothing is suggested (natch). The cover is $5 per person.

Independence Day Weekend

Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7
El Hefe, 4425 N. Saddlebag Trail #101, Scottsdale
In honor of the holiday, the party fiends at El Hefe will host five straight nights of full-tilt ragers beginning on Wednesday. A mix of EDM DJs and “insane energy” is promised each night. Hours vary. VIP bottle service is available by calling or texting 702-829-0251.

4th of July Poolside Extravaganza

Thursday, July 4
Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, 200 North Centennial Way, Mesa
If you’d like to spend your Independence Day lounging by a pool, the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Mesa will offer this family-friendly party. There will be DJs and drinks starting at 3 p.m. and various light bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Stay until 9:30 p.m. for great views of a fireworks show happening over the hotel. Tickets are $50 per person for adults and $30 per person for kids 12 and under.
Splash and Sparklers

Thursday, July 4
W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
The W’s WET Deck will be aglow with high-style thrills during a 21-and-over pool party and night swim on Independence Day. Local DJs will drop hot spins, themed cocktails will be served and a fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $25 per person and table packages start at $500.

Area 51

Thursday, July 4
Rips, 3045 N. 16th St.
Ditch the red, white and blue in favor of all-black everything during the Fourth of July edition of this long-running local industrial dance night. DJ AKA will spin EBM, darkwave, synthpop, post-punk and other gloomy grooves. There’s no cover and a wide variety of drink specials include $5 shots of Christian Brothers Brandy, $3 PBR tallboys and $2 Jello shots.

4th of July Bash

Thursday, July 4
Luckys Indoor Outdoor, 817 N. Second St.
If fireworks aren’t your thing, Luckys will offer a laidback backyard bash with live music from local singer-songwriter Will de Carvalho, better known as Will From Brazil. There will be plenty of food and libations available, as well as opportunities for social rites. The 21-and-over event is free to attend and starts at 8 p.m.

SERVE! Fourth of July

Thursday, July 4
The Kettle Black and The Desmond, 1 N. First St. #108
This all-night tech house party from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. at both The Desmond and The Kettle Black will offer a place to dance until the wee hours, long after all the vibrant fireworks have faded from the skies overhead. DJ Mita will bring the beats while you provide the moves. Tickets are $30 per person (plus fees and taxes).
Independance Weeknd

Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Maya in Scottsdale will celebrate Fourth of July festivities both on the holiday and beyond with daily pool parties throughout the weekend. DJs will provide the beat-filled and EDM-heavy soundtrack each day with British-born superstar DJ and producer Chris Lake headlining on Sunday. Tickets are $15 on Thursday and Friday, $25 on Saturday and $82 on Sunday. Gates open at noon.

Indepen-DANCE Party

Friday, July 5
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
You don’t have to stop celebrating the Fourth of July just because the holiday is over. An evening of DJs, dancing and drinks will occur from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday atop The Westin Tempe hotel during this free event. A bottle service menu, “festive” drink specials and primo views of the city will be available.
