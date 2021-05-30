Phoenix Music Icon Andy Warpigs Has Died

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Phoenix musician Andy Warpigs has died.
News broke on Sunday night on social media. No cause of death has been mentioned.
"I'm at a loss for words but we Phoenix lost its folk punk legend," wrote one Facebook poster. "Rest easy, rest in peace, rest in punk," wrote another.
In a 2014 Phoenix New Times article, Warpigs called his sound "heavily improvised art punk music."
But his role as a musician was equaled by his role as a supporter of the local cultural scene and its artists.
“I think the best way to help people is to give them a platform to speak for themselves,” he said in a 2019 New Times article. “Each community is different, and each individual within those communities has their own unique perspective and their own story to tell.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.