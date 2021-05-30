Phoenix Music Icon Andy Warpigs Has Died

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Phoenix musician Andy Warpigs has died.

News broke on Sunday night on social media. No cause of death has been mentioned.

"I'm at a loss for words but we Phoenix lost its folk punk legend," wrote one Facebook poster. "Rest easy, rest in peace, rest in punk," wrote another.

In a 2014 Phoenix New Times article, Warpigs called his sound "heavily improvised art punk music."

But his role as a musician was equaled by his role as a supporter of the local cultural scene and its artists.

“I think the best way to help people is to give them a platform to speak for themselves,” he said in a 2019 New Times article. “Each community is different, and each individual within those communities has their own unique perspective and their own story to tell.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.