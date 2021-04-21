Marc Rebillet Is Coming to The Van Buren, Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here’s a rundown of music news from around the local scene, including info about upcoming concerts from viral electronica artist Marc Rebillet and rapper Bad Bunny, news of Morgan Wallen dropping out this year’s Country Thunder Arizona lineup, and more.

Marc Rebillet Coming to Downtown Phoenix This Fall

Electronic artist and YouTube sensation Marc Rebillet’s comically brilliant antics and utterly listenable tunes have racked up millions of views in recent years, and we’re willing to bet Valley residents are some of the many people checking out his stuff. We’d also wager those same locals will turn out in droves for Rebillet’s newly announced performance on Friday, October 1, at The Van Buren.

The stop at the downtown Phoenix venue is part of Rebillet’s Third Dose Tour. So far, no openers have been announced. Tickets to the 13-and-up show are $27.50 in advance and $30 on the day of the gig. More info can be found here.

Bad Bunny Announces Phoenix Concert

When he hasn’t been recording new material or kicking ass in a WWE wrestling ring (including competing in this year’s WrestleMania), the phenomenally popular Puerto Rican-born rapper and songwriter Bad Bunny has been busy planning a worldwide tour for next spring. It's going to feature a performance at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

For proof of his popularity, look no further than the fact the concert, which was announced last week, has officially sold out (although you can score tickets on the secondary market for $500 and up). The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found here.

EXPAND Country musician Morgan Wallen. Republic Records

Morgan Wallen Drops Out of Country Thunder 2021

You can scratch Morgan Wallen off the lineup of Country Thunder Arizona 2021 as the superstar recording artist is canceling all of his upcoming performances through the fall. The move comes two months after Wallen was seen in a TMZ video using a racial slur (specifically the N-word) and was widely excoriated by the public and dropped from Spotify.

Wallen made the announcement in a handwritten letter posted to his social media accounts on April 14, stating he’d taken time off since the controversy and had “really worked on myself.”

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer,” Wallen wrote.

He was originally supposed to be one of the headliners of this year’s Country Thunder music festival in Florence, which is scheduled for October 14 to 17. The festival has announced that Old Dominion will take Wallen’s place in the lineup.

Wet Electric Officially Postponed

Organizers of the annual Wet Electric have postponed the annual music festival and pool party at Big Surf in Tempe. According to a message posted on April 13 via the event’s social media, it was due to the popular water park choosing not to open this year because of “uncontrollable challenges and capacity restrictions.”

The announcement regarding the fate of this year’s Wet Electric comes less than a month before this year’s event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 24. “We continued to hold out hope that we could bring the festival you love back this year, but the show would not be the same without the water in the pools,” the message stated. Full refunds will be issued to all ticketholders.

Its the second year in a row the event, which is put on by local electronic dance music promoter Relentless Beats and L.A.-based company Activated Events, hasn’t happened as the 2020 version of the event was initially postponed and later canceled because of COVID-19.