Teddy Swims' tour to stop in Phoenix in summer 2025

Breakout star Teddy Swims announced the continuation of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour with an extensive run of dates across North America in 2025.He'll appear at Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 3.Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, began to make a name for himself in 2019 by posting his covers of popular songs on YouTube. He was signed by Warner Records in 2020 and honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as "Unlearning," "Tough Love," and "Sleep Is Exhausting."The 32-year-old released "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)" in 2023; part two is due next year. Now the artist has more than 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and tour dates around the world scheduled for 2024 and 2025.The fan presale goes live at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar. May 9, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoMay 10, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s PlaceMay 12, Orange Beach, Ala., The Amphitheater at the WharfMay 14, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront ParkMay 15, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreMay 17, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat AmphitheaterMay 18, Philadelphia, Mann Center for the Performing ArtsMay 20, Cleveland, Jacobs PavilionMay 21, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom HillMay 23, Toronto, Coca-Cola ColiseumMay 24, Laval, Quebec, Place BellMay 27, New York City, Radio City Music HallMay 30, Boston, Suffolk DownsJune 1, Washington, D.C., The AnthemJune 4, Richmond, Va., Virginia Credit Union LIVE!June 6, Pittsburgh, Stage AE – OutdoorsJune 7, Cincinnati, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale ParkJune 9, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State ParkJune 11, Minneapolis, The ArmoryJune 13, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandJuly 31, San Diego, Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square at Petco ParkAug. 1, Las Vegas, PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & CasinoAug. 6, Austin, Texas, Moody AmphitheaterAug. 7, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryAug. 9, Houston, 713 Music HallAug. 10, New Orleans, Champions SquareAug. 12, Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAug. 15, Birmingham, Ala., Birmingham AmphitheaterAug. 16, Southaven, Miss., BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden GroveAug. 18, Huntsville, Ala., The Orion AmphitheaterAug. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend AmphitheaterAug. 23, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight TheatreAug. 24, Oklahoma City, Zoo AmphitheatreAug. 26, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks AmphitheatreAug. 28, Sandy, Utah, America First Field PlazaAug. 30, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird CentreAug. 31, Seattle, WaMu TheaterSept. 3, Troutdale, Ore., Edgefield Concerts on the LawnSept. 5, Berkeley, Calif., Greek TheatreSept. 6, South Lake Tahoe, Nev., Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor ArenaSept. 9, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre