 Phoenix Teddy Swims concert set for August 2025 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Teddy Swims' tour to stop in Phoenix in summer 2025

One of music's hottest artists just announced that he's coming to the Valley
October 1, 2024
See Teddy Swims next summer in Phoenix.
See Teddy Swims next summer in Phoenix. Courtesy of Warner Records
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Breakout star Teddy Swims announced the continuation of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour with an extensive run of dates across North America in 2025.

He'll appear at Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 3.

Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, began to make a name for himself in 2019 by posting his covers of popular songs on YouTube. He was signed by Warner Records in 2020 and honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as "Unlearning," "Tough Love," and "Sleep Is Exhausting."

The 32-year-old released "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)" in 2023; part two is due next year. Now the artist has more than 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and tour dates around the world scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

The fan presale goes live at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

May 9, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 10, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s Place
May 12, Orange Beach, Ala., The Amphitheater at the Wharf
May 14, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
May 15, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17, Raleigh, N.C.,  Red Hat Amphitheater
May 18, Philadelphia, Mann Center for the Performing Arts
May 20, Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion
May 21, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
May 23, Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 24, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
May 27, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
May 30, Boston, Suffolk Downs
June 1, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
June 4, Richmond, Va., Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
June 6, Pittsburgh, Stage AE – Outdoors
June 7, Cincinnati, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 9, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11, Minneapolis, The Armory
June 13, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 31, San Diego, Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Aug. 1, Las Vegas, PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Aug. 3, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 6, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater
Aug. 7, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 9, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Aug. 10, New Orleans, Champions Square
Aug. 12, Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 15, Birmingham, Ala., Birmingham Amphitheater
Aug. 16, Southaven, Miss., BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 18, Huntsville, Ala., The Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 23, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
Aug. 24, Oklahoma City, Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 26, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 28, Sandy, Utah, America First Field Plaza
Aug. 30, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre
Aug. 31, Seattle, WaMu Theater
Sept. 3, Troutdale, Ore., Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Sept. 5, Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre
Sept. 6, South Lake Tahoe, Nev., Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Sept. 9, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Then and Now: 25 legendary Scottsdale bars and nightclubs

Nightlife

Then and Now: 25 legendary Scottsdale bars and nightclubs

By Benjamin Leatherman
The 10 best records in Phoenix punk music history

Punk & Hardcore

The 10 best records in Phoenix punk music history

By Chris Coplan
The Driver Era tour brings Lynch brothers to Phoenix next year

Just Announced

The Driver Era tour brings Lynch brothers to Phoenix next year

By Jennifer Goldberg
The 10 best songs about drinking

Lists

The 10 best songs about drinking

By Josh Chesler
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation