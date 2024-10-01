Teddy Swims' tour to stop in Phoenix in summer 2025

Breakout star Teddy Swims announced the continuation of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour with an extensive run of dates across North America in 2025.
He'll appear at Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 3.
Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, began to make a name for himself in 2019 by posting his covers of popular songs on YouTube. He was signed by Warner Records in 2020 and honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as "Unlearning," "Tough Love," and "Sleep Is Exhausting."
The 32-year-old released "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)" in 2023; part two is due next year. Now the artist has more than 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify and tour dates around the world scheduled for 2024 and 2025.
The fan presale goes live at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
May 9, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 10, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily’s Place
May 12, Orange Beach, Ala., The Amphitheater at the Wharf
May 14, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
May 15, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
May 18, Philadelphia, Mann Center for the Performing Arts
May 20, Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion
May 21, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
May 23, Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 24, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
May 27, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
May 30, Boston, Suffolk Downs
June 1, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
June 4, Richmond, Va., Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
June 6, Pittsburgh, Stage AE – Outdoors
June 7, Cincinnati, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 9, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11, Minneapolis, The Armory
June 13, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 31, San Diego, Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Aug. 1, Las Vegas, PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Aug. 3, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 6, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater
Aug. 7, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 9, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Aug. 10, New Orleans, Champions Square
Aug. 12, Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 15, Birmingham, Ala., Birmingham Amphitheater
Aug. 16, Southaven, Miss., BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 18, Huntsville, Ala., The Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 23, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
Aug. 24, Oklahoma City, Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 26, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 28, Sandy, Utah, America First Field Plaza
Aug. 30, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre
Aug. 31, Seattle, WaMu Theater
Sept. 3, Troutdale, Ore., Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Sept. 5, Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre
Sept. 6, South Lake Tahoe, Nev., Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Sept. 9, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre