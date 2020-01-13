The 11 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Tool fans of the Valley, rejoice. Maynard James Keenan and company are returning to the Valley this week to slake your thirst for their warped brand of prog metal. They'll take over Gila River Arena in Glendale, the site of their sold-out October gig, on Saturday in support of last year's Fear Inoculum.

The show is the highlight of a busy slate of concerts taking place from Monday, January 13, to Sunday, January 19, that will also include gigs by rockabilly king Reverend Horton Heat, influential bassist Stanley Clarke, and legendary Motown acts The Temptations and The Four Tops.

Renowned thrash metal band Machine Head will also bring their 25th-anniversary tour to town, influential dance music DJ/producer Jody Wisternoff will keep the dance floor moving at Bar Smith, and Civil Twilight frontman Steven Dayvid McKellar will go solo at Valley Bar.

Details about each of these shows can be found below. And for even more live music and DJ action happening around the Valley, check out Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

EXPAND Steven Dayvid McKellar of Civil Twilight. Stateside Presents

Steven Dayvid McKellar Monday, January 13

Valley Bar

After 10 years and four albums with popular rock band Civil Twilight, singer-songwriter Steven Dayvid McKellar embarked on a solo career. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, his solo work is sure to please longtime fans while offering less alt-rock-oriented listeners an opportunity to appreciate his vocals. He stops by Valley Bar on Monday night to perform in the venue’s music hall. Stevie Kin opens the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. Matthew Keever

EXPAND Juan de Marcos with the current lineup of the Afro-Cuban All Stars. Musical Instrument Museum

Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars Tuesday, January 14, and Wednesday, January 15

MIM Music Theater

Even if you're neither Cuban nor into Cuban music, you've no doubt heard of the Buena Vista Social Club. They were originally a members' club where musicians would meet in Cuba during the ’40s, but are better known for the rediscovery in the ’90s, championed in large part by American guitarist/producer Ry Cooder.

But while the names Buena Vista Social Club and perhaps even Ry Cooder may ring a bell, you might be less acquainted with the name of one individual who made it all possible – Juan de Marcos. He’s a Cuban bandleader who helped Cooder round up the talented roster that made up the BVSC. De Marcos is also responsible for the Afro-Cuban All Stars, a collective of Cuban musicians known for launching into spirited descargas containing all the best elements of Cuban music and seamlessly shifting from bolero to chachacha, salsa to timba, danzon to son montuno, some rumba, of course, and even guajira.

The All Stars is a justifiable name, as the group have boasted some of the best talent Cuba has to offer over the years, including Ruben Gonzalez, "Cachaito" Lopez, Ibrahim Ferrer, Raul Planas, "Puntillita" Licea, Caridad Hierrezuelo and Pedro Calvo. The Afro-Cuban All Stars will visit the MIM Music Theater for four performances across two nights that will feature de Marcos leading the ensemble. He will also participate in a discussion about the All-Stars and Cuban music’s influence as a part of the show. Performances are at 7 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Tickets are $33.50 to $54.50 for each. Christopher Lopez

EXPAND The good reverend. Victory Records

Reverend Horton Heat Thursday, January 16

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

You would be hard-pressed to find a traveling musician who plays as many shows and as many towns these days as Jim Heath, of Reverend Horton Heat. If there is a town with fans of the man’s unique take on Gretsch guitar-laden psychobilly licks, chances are Heath has played on their stages. Across the globe, RHH has shared stages with some great acts at some of the top festivals in the world. The band’s catalog has variety from high-energy head-boppin’ songs like “Wiggle Stick” or “Psychobilly Freakout” to the more tongue-in-cheek numbers like the double-entendre risqué of “Let Me Teach You How to Eat” or ridiculously fun countrified “Please Don’t’ Take the Baby to the Liquor Store.” And as much as RHH has accumulated a fan base that is spread out the world from the U.S. to the Ukraine, it is the serious craftsmanship of ever-evolving passion for perfecting this sound that has allowed him and band to endure.

Catch them in concert on Thursday night at the Marquee. The 7:30 p.m. show will feature opening sets by The Buttertones and The Paladins. Tickets are $15-$55. Mark C. Horn

EXPAND Machine Head brings its 25th-anniversary tour to town this week. Atom Splitter PR

Machine Head Thursday, January 16

The Van Buren

If you're a Machine Head fan, you definitely can't miss this show. After all, it's not only the first time the heavy metal heroes have been in the Valley in years, but also their 25th anniversary tour. Expect two hours of full-blown metal with no other bands or openers on the bill as Machine Head power through more than 25 songs. The first half of the show will include a variety of their biggest hits and singles – including “Take My Scars,” “Locust,” “Catharsis,” and “Darkness Within” – followed a performance of every song from their debut album Burn My Eyes. They’ll also unleash a medley of covers, ranging from Tenacious D’s “Fuck Her Gently” and White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” and White Zombie’s “Thunder Kiss ’65.” Catch some killer solos from shredder Phil Demmel, and hope that glowering frontman Robb Flynn is in a positive mood. The metal madness commences at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31 to $35. Lauren Wise and Benjamin Leatherman

Devin Copeland, a.k.a. underground rapper Devin the Dude. Marco Torres

Devin the Dude Friday, January 17

The AV in Avondale

Despite being a critically acclaimed rapper, Devin the Dude has not experienced much mainstream success. His peculiar flow has landed him guest appearances alongside the likes of Ice Cube, Too $hort, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Jay-Z, but the respect of his peers just hasn't resulted in album sales. That's unfortunate for the Michigan-born transplant, but the silver lining – for fans, anyway – is that Devin remains an approachable figure in the hip-hop world. He’ll perform at The AV bar and music venue in Avondale on Friday night. Fans of lyrically driven hip-hop should celebrate the opportunity to see and hear this oddball up close and personal. The gig gets going at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Matthew Keever

EXPAND Renowned bassist and film composer Stanley Clarke. Raj Naik

Stanley Clarke Trio Friday, January 17

Mesa Arts Center

Bass guitarist Stanley Clarke is probably best known for his work with the legendary jazz-fusion group Return to Forever, but he might have saved his top material for his 1974 self-titled solo album or 1975's Journey to Love. On those efforts (and many since then), Clarke's technique was beyond agile. His style and technique have influenced several generations of bassists. He’s scheduled to bring his namesake trio, which features keyboard player Cameron Graves and Sadar Nader on tablas, to the Mesa Arts Center’s Piper Repertory Theater on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are $50. Darryl Smyers

EXPAND Legendary EDM artist Jody Wisternoff. Circle Talent Agency

Jody Wisternoff Friday, January 17

Bar Smith

Jody Wisternoff has been an international superstar DJ for decades now. After getting his start in the biz at the age of 13, he went on to become one-half of legendary EDM duo Way Out West, the creators of warm and expansive dance music. At Way Out West's inception in the mid- to late '90s, progressive house had just completed its ascent to the top of the electronic pile. Their early tracks featured many of that genre's hallmarks: crescendoing rhythms, persistent synths, and soulful female vocals.

In the ensuing years, Wisternoff has had numerous hit tracks on Beatport and iTunes, remixed such artists as Above & Beyond and Robert Babicz, and toured the world. This weekend, he’ll headline the latest BFF dance night at Bar Smith in downtown Phoenix. Local DJs Sean Watson, Cormac, and Dru West will provide support. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $10. Arielle Castillo

The Temptations and The Four Tops Friday, January 17

Arizona Federal Theatre

Motown legends The Four Tops and The Temptations play a double-headlining gig at the recently renamed Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly known as Comerica Theatre). The two groups rose to fame in the 1960s and cranked out some of the catchiest earworms of the time. The Four Tops' "Reach Out (I’ll Be There)" and "I Can’t Help Myself" sent them up the charts while The Temptations' "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" got regular spins on the radio. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $125. Diamond Rodrigue

EXPAND Blues legend Coco Montoya Frank Vigil

Coco Montoya Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18

The Rhythm Room

Coco Montoya and his current band – Rena Beavers (drums), Nathan Brown (bass), and Jeff Paris (keyboards) – will be in the Valley this week for a two-night stint at the Rhythm Room. He’s touring to promote his just-released ninth studio album, Coming in Hot. Its 11 tracks showcase Montoya’s usual impassioned vocals and meaty guitar sound on a selection of originals and covers. Be sure to catch him on Friday and Saturday night at The Rhythm Room. Each show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $18. Bob Ruggiero

EXPAND Maynard Keenan and company are back for another big show. Andrew Marshall

Tool Saturday, January 18

Gila River Arena In Glendale

Did you miss Tool's “dense and dynamic” set at Gila River Arena in October? You've been awarded a second chance as the band returns to the venue on Saturday. Last year was dominated by Tool's return after a 13-year absence. Jerome winemaker Maynard James Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor, and guitarist Adam Jones not only released a new album, Fear Inoculum, they put most of their catalog on music streaming services. Tool's show on October 23 to promote the album was sold out and, as we noted in our coverage of the show, “tore the roof off of Gila River Arena.” Chances are likely they’ll do so again this weekend. One-man industrial/doom metal act Author & Punisher will open the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $70 to $145. Jason Keil

EXPAND The Lunchbox will be paid a visit by Brunch Collect on Saturday. Benjamin Leatherman

Brunchbox Saturday, January 18

The Lunchbox

When the artists and producers of Brunch Collect put on an event, it’s a veritable beat buffet. Members of the local collective have created intoxicating sounds and melodies of the hip-hop, lo-fi, bass, and electronica variety, all of which have filled the air at spots like Crescent Ballroom and Valley Bar over the past two years.

Brunch Collect will bring their latest event to The Lunchbox this weekend. Local producers and BC members Korey Wade, Atreetalking, and Pvpi Frvnko will share the bill with special guests Akira Gautama and Mr.Shn from Seattle and L.A.’s Divine Sun. Flagstaff-based artists Garrett and Nesta Boone will also perform back-to-back sets. Mind Balloon will provide the visuals. The beats start bumping at 9 p.m. Admission is $8. Benjamin Leatherman