 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Maynard James Keenan of Tool
Maynard James Keenan of Tool
Jeremiah Toller

The Reviews for Tool's Fear Inoculum Are In

Jason Keil | August 23, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

The reviews for Tool's Fear Inoculum are coming in.

The quartet's highly-anticipated fifth album, which was delayed for 13 years, will be unleashed upon the world on Friday, August 30 on all streaming services and in the form of a “deluxe physical art object,” which includes a compact disc, four-inch HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, two-watt speaker, 30-page booklet, and a download card that includes bonus music.

The 85-minute record is already making waves. The title track, which was released on August 7, became the first song to hit Billboard's Top 100 chart to exceed 10 minutes. There will listening parties both locally and at Puscifer the Store in Jerome, which is owned by frontman and Arizona winemaker Maynard James Keenan.

Related Stories

Phoenix New Times has been adding to the hype surrounding the release. For our grand finale, we will be running five of Keenan's best columns next week in the lead up to Fear Inoculum's release.

But the question remains: is the album worth the wait? We are happy to share with you that according to the reviewers of the internet, the answer is a resounding yes.

Spin's Dimitri Ehrlich writes that "Tool have never followed the structures or strictures of pop music, but still, there is something surprisingly accessible about the album’s overall effect" and "the band prove they can still thrash."

Metal Injection's Frank Godla added that "the album picks up where 10,000 Days left off," and while it contains Tool's signature sound that "there are some groundbreaking changes to the band with this release, making it more of a career-encompassing opus than just the next album in their discography."

James McMahon from NME gave the record five stars. He states that "it’s a languid, blissful work, featuring perhaps the best collection of vocals that singer Keenan has ever committed to tape."

Finally, Consequence of Sound says that each track is "an opus unto itself." Danny Carey’s drums sound "significantly pronounced in the mix throughout the album, arguably more of a focus than Keenan’s vocals. It’s the one consistency throughout every non-segue track."

Of course, the only review that really matters is yours. Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on social media. We'll be waiting with you in line for the album next week.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >