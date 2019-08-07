Don't Worry, There Will Be Local Listening Parties for the New Tool Album, Too

There’s more information coming out about the new Tool album today, Wednesday August 8.

By the time you read this, the quartet, featuring drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones, vocalist Maynard James Keenan, and bassist Justin Chancellor, should have released the artwork and the title track for Fear Inoculum.

If the new song leaves you hungry for more (it's been 13 years since a new Tool record came out, so it seems likely), Phoenix New Times has confirmed that there will be some listening parties for the highly anticipated release.

On Monday, we reported that there will be two parties on the afternoon of Thursday, August 29, at Puscifer the Store in Jerome. The establishment is owned by Arizona native and former New Times columnist Keenan, but the hybrid record store, art installation, and wine and barbershop has stated that no members of the band will be present.

If you don't want to make the drive up north, we have some local options to help save you gas money. The ‘In’ Groove, located at 3420 East Thomas Road, confirmed it is putting together an event, but stated that details are still coming together.

We do know that Zia Records is putting together something huge. If you're a night owl, stop by one of Zia’s five Valley locations at midnight to listen to all 79 minutes of Fear Inoculum along with any records from Puscifer and A Perfect Circle missing from your collection.

Tool completists will be able to pick up the “deluxe physical art object” version of the record. It will be available for purchase for $39.99.

This edition is quite elaborate, to say the least. It includes a compact disc, four-inch HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, two-watt speaker, 30-page booklet, and a download card that includes bonus music not included on the CD.

For more information and to preorder your copy, visit Zia’s website. Check this space regularly as we hear about more Tool listening parties throughout the Valley,