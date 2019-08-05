 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Maynard James Keenan
Maynard James Keenan
Jim Louvau

There Are Now Two Listening Parties in Jerome for the New Tool Album

Jason Keil | August 5, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

There are now two free listening parties for the new Tool album. There’s just one catch: You’ll have to drive two hours north to Jerome, Arizona to attend.

The first party was announced on Puscifer the Store's social media feeds on July 29. Due to overwhelming demand, the hybrid record store, art installation, and wine and barbershop owned by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan (and named for his other band) added another time slot for fans to listen to Fear Inoculum before it comes out on Friday, August 30.

If you have the day off on Thursday, August 29, the listening parties will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at 140 Main Street in Jerome. According to the original announcement, there will be small bites of food served.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 4, the store asked attendees to “only attend 1 session so more people can hear it as our occupancy is only 82!! We are excited and look forward to seeing you all and making earholes and mouthholes happy on these days.”

According to the flyer posted online, there will be no members of the band present at the event. If you’re driving up in the hopes of catching Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor, or Danny Carey on the premises, it’s likely not going to happen.

Fear Inoculum is the first Tool album in 13 years. In anticipation of its release, the quartet did a small tour in the spring. The band’s catalog was added to streaming services on Friday, August 2. Former Phoenix New Times columnist Keenan also appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the highly anticipated record.

“It took a lot of work,” Maynard said on the show. “The four of us are a lot of fucking work, just to get anywhere. Oh my God, everything’s a fucking committee meeting and always gets shot down.”

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >