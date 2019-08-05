There Are Now Two Listening Parties in Jerome for the New Tool Album

There are now two free listening parties for the new Tool album. There’s just one catch: You’ll have to drive two hours north to Jerome, Arizona to attend.

The first party was announced on Puscifer the Store's social media feeds on July 29. Due to overwhelming demand, the hybrid record store, art installation, and wine and barbershop owned by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan (and named for his other band) added another time slot for fans to listen to Fear Inoculum before it comes out on Friday, August 30.

If you have the day off on Thursday, August 29, the listening parties will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at 140 Main Street in Jerome. According to the original announcement, there will be small bites of food served.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 4, the store asked attendees to “only attend 1 session so more people can hear it as our occupancy is only 82!! We are excited and look forward to seeing you all and making earholes and mouthholes happy on these days.”

According to the flyer posted online, there will be no members of the band present at the event. If you’re driving up in the hopes of catching Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor, or Danny Carey on the premises, it’s likely not going to happen.

Fear Inoculum is the first Tool album in 13 years. In anticipation of its release, the quartet did a small tour in the spring. The band’s catalog was added to streaming services on Friday, August 2. Former Phoenix New Times columnist Keenan also appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the highly anticipated record.

“It took a lot of work,” Maynard said on the show. “The four of us are a lot of fucking work, just to get anywhere. Oh my God, everything’s a fucking committee meeting and always gets shot down.”