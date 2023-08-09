Your guide to Post Malone's concert in Phoenix: Tickets, security and more

Malone is touring in support of his newly released studio album “Austin,” which dropped last month. As such, his concert in Phoenix will feature multiple tracks from the album, including singles like “Chemical,” “Overdrive” and “Mourning.”
Expect to encounter fan favorites from the Grammy-nominated rap star, like his signature hits “Better Now” and “White Iverson,” as well as an enormous crowd filling the 20,000-person outdoor venue.
Don’t have your tickets yet? Don’t sweat it. The gig is officially sold out, but we’ve put together a complete guide with details about how to get in, where to park, and what to bring.
Can I still buy tickets to Post Malone in Phoenix?
Yes, but they’re only available through resellers at this point. As with any big concert, expect to encounter some steep prices. Here’s a rundown of what the top ticketing sites are charging for Post Malone’s show.
- Vivid Seats: $117 for lawn seats; $293 to $1,689 for reserved seating
- SeatGeek: $113 for lawn seats; $315 to $2,589 for reserved seating
- TicketSmarter: $131 for lawn seats; $286 to $2,506 for reserved seating
- StubHub: $126 for lawn seats; $174 to $8,572 for reserved seating
What time should I arrive for the Post Malone concert?The parking lot at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre opens at 5:30 p.m. Gates are at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. with an opening set by surf rock/dream-pop band Beach Fossils.
Live Nation, the owners of the venue, are expecting heavy traffic for Post Malone’s show, particularly along Interstate 10 (which has an exit in close proximity to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre). They strongly recommend concertgoers arrive as early as possible to expedite entry and be patient.
They also suggest using ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft as an alternatives to the hassles of driving and parking.
How do I get to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is located at 2121 N. 83rd Ave. in Phoenix, which is south of Encanto Boulevard between 79th and 83rd avenues. As we mentioned, many people will likely use Interstate 10 to get to the venue since its the most direct route.
If you’re driving from the east Valley or downtown Phoenix: Take the westbound I-10 to the HOV lane exit for 79th Avenue. Head north past McDowell Road and turn left to enter Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre’s parking lot.
If you’re driving from the west Valley: Take I-10 to the exit for 83rd Avenue and then head north and turn right at either Palm Lane or Encanto Boulevard and use the alternate entrances to the venue’s parking lot.
Where is the ride-share area at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
If you’re using Uber or Lyft to get to the concert, a pickup/dropoff point is available on Palm Lane on the southwest side of the venue.
How much is parking at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
General parking is free. Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will also offer “Premier Parking” for $60 per vehicle that’s within a short walking distance of the venue, and “Reserved Premier Parking” for $110 per vehicle with a guaranteed numbered parking space that’s even closer. (Note: A ticket for the concert is not included with any of these options.)
What is the bag policy at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
Clear bags, backpacks and totes no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are allowed inside the venue. You can also bring in small bags and fanny packs no bigger than 6 inches by 9 inches.
What else can or can’t I bring into Post Malone's concert in Phoenix?
Concertgoers can bring a factory-sealed bottle of water up to a gallon or an empty bottle to fill inside the venue. Blankets, personal misting fans, e-cigarettes, vape pens and cameras without a detachable lens are also allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets can also be rented from the venue for $20 each.
Leave any weapons, alcohol, glass containers, selfie sticks, laser pointers, fireworks or outside food or beverages (other than a sealed bottle of water) at home as they’re all forbidden at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
What can I expect at security?
Security staff will use metal detectors or conduct physical pat-downs at each entrance. All bags will also be subject to inspection at the discretion of the staff.
Are VIP experiences available at the Post Malone concert in Phoenix?
Yes. The Oasis Lawn Lounge features a private cash bar, personalized service and direct views of the stage. The cost is $40 per person. There’s also the Casino Arizona VIP Lounge offering a full-service bar with craft beer selections and signature cocktails. Entry is $40 per person. (Note: A separate ticket for the concert is required for both options.)
What songs will be on Post Malone's setlist?
Based on some of his most recent concerts, here is what's likely to be on Post Malone's set list for Phoenix.
- “Better Now”
- “Wow.”
- “Zack and Codeine”
- “Psycho”
- “Goodbyes”
- “Hollywood Dreams”/“Comedown”
- “Mourning”
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- “Jonestown”
- “Take What You Want”
- “Over Now”
- “Rockstar”
- “Feeling Whitney”
- “Stay”
- “Overdrive”
- “I Fall Apart”
- “Wrapped Around Your Finger”
- “Circles”
- “Enough Is Enough”
- “Too Young”
- “White Iverson”
- “Congratulations"
- “Broken Whiskey Glass”
- “Sunflower”
- “Chemical”