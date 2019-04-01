The Rolling Stones Postpone Phoenix Show as Mick Jagger Seeks Medical Treatment

Fans of The Rolling Stones may have to wait a bit longer for the band to return to Arizona: Their No Filter Tour, which was set to arrive at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Tuesday, May 7, has been postponed.
According to Rolling Stone, the tour will be put on hold so that Mick Jagger, the legendary lead singer for the Stones, can seek "medical treatment." Representatives for the band declined to discuss Jagger's condition, but said a "full recovery" was expected. The man himself took to Instagram to apologize for the situation.
"I'm so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets," he wrote. "I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."
On Twitter, fellow members of the Stones wished Jagger a speedy recovery. Guitarist Keith Richards wrote "Mick, we are always there for you!"
The tour was set to begin in Miami on April 20 and wrap up on June 21 in Chicago. According to tour promoter AEG, tickets will be valid at rescheduled shows. We will update this post as soon as new information is available.
The news is disappointing, but considering how long the band has been in action — their album Let It Bleed will turn 50 years old this December — and how many of their musical peers have passed on due to age, accident, or simply because of the hard living rock stars so often engage in, it's a miracle they've lasted this long. Get well soon, Mick.
