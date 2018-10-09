The Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Tour Returns to Mesa in December

For Smashing Pumpkins fans, the future's so shiny and bright they gotta wear shades. Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain, and the rest of Smashing Pumpkins' reunion tour ensemble have announced that they'll be bringing their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour back to the Valley in December.
Despite getting off to a rocky start thanks to some he-said/she-said drama between Corgan and founding Pumpkins bassist D'arcy Wretzky, the Pumpkins All-Old-Stuff-We-Swear tour has turned out to be a victory lap. The Smashing Pumpkins' opening show at Gila River Arena was surprisingly engaging and full of energy, overcoming some of the live show's weirder idiosyncrasies (like playing covers of "Stairway To Heaven," and videos of Corgan doing slam poetry and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath showing up in P.T. Barnum cosplay). What could have just been a desperate cash grab revealed itself to be a stirring reminder about why the Pumpkins matter in the first
Long story short: If you're a Pumpkins fan and you didn't catch their show at Gila River, you owe it to yourself to snatch up tickets to their upcoming show in Mesa before they sell out.
Corgan and co. return to the Valley on Friday, December 7, at Mesa Amphitheatre. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., show kicks off at 6 p.m. Opening for the band will be darkwave rockers Drab Majesty. Tickets are $59 in advance and $64 the day of. The show is all-ages, and be advised that the venue has a clear bag policy, so leave your backpacks and big purses at home.
Smashing Pumpkins
November 30 – Madison WI – The
November 30 – Chicago IL – Aragon Ballroom
December 1 – St. Louis MO – Stifel Theatre
December 2 – Tulsa OK – Brady Theater
December 4 – San Antonio TX – Sunken Garden Theater
December 6 – Tucson AZ – The Rialto Theatre
December 7 – Mesa AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
Smashing Pumpkins. With Drab Majesty. 6 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street, Mesa; 480-644-2560. mesaamp.com. Tickets are $59 via mesaamp.com.
