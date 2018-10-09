The Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Tour Returns to Mesa in December

For Smashing Pumpkins fans, the future's so shiny and bright they gotta wear shades. Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain, and the rest of Smashing Pumpkins' reunion tour ensemble have announced that they'll be bringing their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour back to the Valley in December.

Despite getting off to a rocky start thanks to some he-said/she-said drama between Corgan and founding Pumpkins bassist D'arcy Wretzky, the Pumpkins All-Old-Stuff-We-Swear tour has turned out to be a victory lap. The Smashing Pumpkins' opening show at Gila River Arena was surprisingly engaging and full of energy, overcoming some of the live show's weirder idiosyncrasies (like playing covers of "Stairway To Heaven," and videos of Corgan doing slam poetry and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath showing up in P.T. Barnum cosplay). What could have just been a desperate cash grab revealed itself to be a stirring reminder about why the Pumpkins matter in the first place, and their set list made good on their promise to offer over two hours' worth of classic S.P. material. They played a show that was guaranteed to please everyone except for Zwan fans.

