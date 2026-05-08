Why local musicians are rallying to help this beloved Tempe dive bar

Chuck Marthaler behind the bar in this undated photo of Palo Verde Lounge.

The Palo Verde Lounge isn’t just another Tempe dive bar. It’s a Valley institution. A gloriously grimy watering hole where graffiti covers every inch of the bathrooms and generations of locals have pounded cheap beers.

Lovingly nicknamed the “Dirty Verde,” the longtime cash-only bar has spent decades cultivating a reputation as one of Tempe’s last true dive bars. It’s loud. It’s weird. It’s rough around the edges in all the right ways.

And this Friday, local bands are throwing down to help keep it alive.

Party for the Palo takes place Friday, May 8, at the Palo Verde Lounge, 1015 W. Broadway Road. The benefit show features Asswipe Junkies, Flesh Prison and Wicked Reign, with DJ sets between bands by Bicycle Jesus and Robin Powers.

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Donations benefiting the Palo Verde Lounge will be accepted at the door.

Palo Verde as it looks today. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The event arrives during a difficult stretch for Palo Verde owner Chuck Marthaler, who has been dealing with cancer that has metastasized. Staffers emphasize the Dirty Verde isn’t in imminent danger of closing, but anyone familiar with independent dive bars knows survival is rarely guaranteed.

Places like the Palo often live week-to-week, especially in a nightlife economy that keeps getting harsher for small venues and neighborhood bars.

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That reality is what pushed Tyrell Yazzie to organize Friday’s event.

“It’s really all about community and just being able to keep celebrating each other at Palo Verde as we keep continually doing,” Yazzie says. “So I just want to do my part.”

Tempe’s beloved ‘Dirty Verde’

The Palo Verde Lounge occupies sacred ground in Tempe nightlife. Not because it’s fancy. Quite the opposite.

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The Dirty Verde has built its legend on dive-bar authenticity. No curated retro aesthetic. No faux-grit branding exercise. Just decades of cigarette-stained history, stiff drinks, loud music and a crowd that ranges from punks and metalheads to bartenders, bikers, longtime regulars and neighborhood weirdos.

The cash-only bar at Palo Verde. Jacob Tyler Dunn High-brow art in the Palo Verde men’s room. Lauren Cusimano The quarters that have been thrown at this pitcher… Jacob Tyler Dunn The Palo Verde Lounge is a Tempe mainstay. Jennifer Goldberg

On most weekends, the place transforms into a sweaty DIY venue where punk, metal and hard-rock bands perform shoulder-to-shoulder with the crowd.

“There’s just been so many great times with a lot of great people,” Yazzie says. “That place really does bring a lot of these people together.”

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Yazzie says he first wandered into the Palo Verde sometime around 2018 or 2019 while searching for a bathroom after moving to the area.

“I kind of just stopped in honestly looking for a bathroom and Chuck was behind the bar,” Yazzie says. “Chuck was telling me a little story about it so I sat in at a PBR.”

Like plenty of Palo regulars, one visit turned into many more.

Yazzie estimates he’s attended somewhere close to 20 shows at the Dirty Verde over the years.

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“It just gives it this really good grungy sound that I love,” he says. “It’s an intimate setting.”

He also credits the bar’s staff — including Ashley, Wayne and Chloe — for creating the kind of welcoming atmosphere that keeps people coming back.

“They really take care of the people that go there,” Yazzie says.

Owner Chuck Marthaler (center) and Palo Verde Lounge volunteers, taken in April 2021 during a COVID-19 mask mandate. Jacob Tyler Dunn

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What to know about Party for the Palo

Friday’s lineup leans fully into the Palo Verde Lounge’s heavy, chaotic spirit.

Flesh Prison, featuring Yazzie’s friend Cody Powers, delivers aggressive punk energy. Wicked Reign brings sludgy stoner-metal vibes inspired by bands like Crowbar and Acid Bath. Asswipe Junkies round out the bill with the kind of loud, raw energy that fits perfectly inside the Dirty Verde’s cramped walls.

Between sets, Bicycle Jesus will spin aggressive electronic and house tracks while Robin Powers supplies slower trance-style sounds.

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Yazzie says he’s personally covering expenses for tacos and other costs so donations collected at the door can go directly toward helping the Palo Verde Lounge and owner Chuck Marthaler.

For Tempe punks, Party for the Palo isn’t just another bar show. It’s a community rally for one of the Valley’s last true dive-bar institutions.

“That place really does bring a lot of these people together,” Yazzie says. “Palo Verde kind of brings out the best of that.”

Party at the Palo. Friday, May 8, 7 p.m. at Palo Verde Lounge, 1015 W. Broadway Road, Tempe. Donations are accepted.