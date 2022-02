The Black Keys Are Coming to Phoenix in October

The blues-rockers of The Black Keys are set to perform in Phoenix this fall nearly three years since their last Valley performance.The chart-topping rock band – who have released 10 studio albums, won five Grammys, and sold kajillions of records – will come to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday, October 10. Band of Horses and The Velveteers will open the 7 p.m. concert.Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.The date is part of The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour, which was announced on Monday and will hit 31 other cities across North America in support of the band’s 2020 album of the same name.The Black Keys last visited Phoenix in November 2019 for a gig at what was then known as Talking Stick Resort Arena.Here are the rest of the dates for the Dropout Boogie tour:July 9: Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Garden ArenaJuly 11: Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA AmphitheatreJuly 13: Denver, Colorado – Red Rocks AmphitheatreJuly 15: St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 16: Indianapolis, Indiana – Ruoff Music CenterJuly 17: Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, Chicago, ILJuly 20: Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center,July 22: Jones Beach, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater,July 23: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 25: Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post PavilionJuly 27: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music PavilionJuly 29: Boston, Massachusetts – Xfinity CenterJuly 30: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Waterfront Music PavilionAugust 24: West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAugust 25: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 27: Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAugust 28: Huntsville, Alabama – Orion Amphitheatre,August 30: Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One StadiumSeptember 1: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music ParkSeptember 3: Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music CenterSeptember 6: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser StageSeptember 7: Detroit, Michigan – Pine Knob Music TheatreSeptember 9: Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music CenterOctober 2: Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge ArenaOctober 3: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers ArenaOctober 5: Mountain View, California – Shoreline AmphitheatreOctober 8: Los Angeles, California – The ForumOctober 13: Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMPOctober 15: Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionOctober 17: Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATXOctober 18: Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion