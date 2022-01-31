Support Us

The Black Keys Are Coming to Phoenix in October

January 31, 2022 1:52PM

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.
The blues-rockers of The Black Keys are set to perform in Phoenix this fall nearly three years since their last Valley performance.

The chart-topping rock band – who have released 10 studio albums, won five Grammys, and sold kajillions of records – will come to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday, October 10. Band of Horses and The Velveteers will open the 7 p.m. concert.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.

The date is part of The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour, which was announced on Monday and will hit 31 other cities across North America in support of the band’s 2020 album of the same name.

The Black Keys last visited Phoenix in November 2019 for a gig at what was then known as Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Here are the rest of the dates for the Dropout Boogie tour:

July 9: Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16: Indianapolis, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, Chicago, IL
July 20: Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center,
July 22: Jones Beach, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater,
July 23: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Waterfront Music Pavilion
August 24: West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 25: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27: Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 28: Huntsville, Alabama – Orion Amphitheatre,
August 30: Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium
September 1: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 3: Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
September 6: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
September 7: Detroit, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 9: Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
October 2: Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
October 3: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
October 5: Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 8: Los Angeles, California – The Forum
October 13: Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP
October 15: Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 17: Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX
October 18: Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion
