Shock Rocker Alice Cooper Is Coming to Arizona License Plates

April 12, 2022 12:03PM

You'll soon be able to put an Alice Cooper license plate on your vehicle.
It seems like Arizona has specialty plates for just about everything, from the Arizona Cardinals to the Girl Scouts to Route 66.

Soon, the latest option will be an Alice Cooper license plate.

Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2615, which authorized a special "youth music and art" license plate. The bill was sponsored by Arizona State Representative Joseph Chaplik (R-23). The license plate will bear the image of Cooper, who has lived in Arizona for decades and founded the Solid Rock Teen Centers in 1996. Solid Rock's Phoenix and Mesa locations offer support, a welcoming environment, and free arts and music instruction for young people ages 12 to 20.

"Alice Cooper has spent decades generously giving of himself to benefit Arizona charities and communities," Chaplik said in a press release on April 7. "His Solid Rock Teen Centers are making a real difference in the lives of Arizona's youth by providing a safe and supportive environment where they can find inspiration, friendship, and overcome shared challenges through the arts and music."

The specialty plate will cost $25 per year for the driver, $8 of which is an administrative fee. The remaining $17 per plate per year will go to Solid Rock.

An availability date for the Alice Cooper Youth Music and Art license plate has not been announced. Keep an eye on the Arizona Department of Transportation website for updates.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

