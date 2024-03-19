The Pretenders announce summer 2024 tour, including a Phoenix stop

Almost eight years after they last played the Valley, The Pretenders have announced a Phoenix concert.
They'll play Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 10.
The last time they were in Phoenix was a opening slot at Stevie Nicks' Oct. 25, 2016, show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Live Nation presale begins at noon on Wednesday. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The full list of concert dates is below.
July 13, Red Bank, N.J., Count Basie Center for the Arts
July 14, Philadelphia, The Fillmore Philadelphia
July 16, Lenox, Mass., Tanglewood
July 17, New York City, Citi Field
July 19, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 21, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
July 23, Akron, Ohio, Goodyear Theater
July 25, Cincinnati, Great American Ball Park
July 26, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
July 28, Minneapolis, Target Field
July 29, Milwaukee, The Riverside Theater
July 31, Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s Ballroom
Aug. 1, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown Theater
Aug. 3, Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 6, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 7, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Aug. 10, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 11, Los Angeles, BMO Stadium
Aug. 13, San Francisco, The Masonic
Aug. 14, Sacramento, Calif., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain
Aug. 16, Portland, Ore., Providence Park
Aug. 18, Seattle, T-Mobile Park