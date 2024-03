The Pretenders announce summer 2024 tour, including a Phoenix stop

Almost eight years after they last played the Valley, The Pretenders have announced a Phoenix concert.They'll play Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 10.The last time they were in Phoenix was a opening slot at Stevie Nicks' Oct. 25, 2016, show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Live Nation presale begins at noon on Wednesday. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of concert dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.July 13, Red Bank, N.J., Count Basie Center for the ArtsJuly 14, Philadelphia, The Fillmore PhiladelphiaJuly 16, Lenox, Mass., TanglewoodJuly 17, New York City, Citi FieldJuly 19, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayJuly 21, Washington, D.C., Warner TheatreJuly 23, Akron, Ohio, Goodyear TheaterJuly 25, Cincinnati, Great American Ball ParkJuly 26, Chicago, The Chicago TheatreJuly 28, Minneapolis, Target FieldJuly 29, Milwaukee, The Riverside TheaterJuly 31, Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s BallroomAug. 1, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown TheaterAug. 3, Denver, Empower Field at Mile HighAug. 6, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryAug. 7, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at The Moody TheaterAug. 11, Los Angeles, BMO StadiumAug. 13, San Francisco, The MasonicAug. 14, Sacramento, Calif., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire MountainAug. 16, Portland, Ore., Providence ParkAug. 18, Seattle, T-Mobile Park