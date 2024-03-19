 The Pretenders announce summer 2024 tour, including a Phoenix stop | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Pretenders announce summer 2024 tour, including a Phoenix stop

Chrissie Hynde and co. are headed to the Valley in August.
March 19, 2024
Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders will stop in Phoenix this summer.
Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders will stop in Phoenix this summer. Ki Price
Share this:
Almost eight years after they last played the Valley, The Pretenders have announced a Phoenix concert.

They'll play Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 10.

The last time they were in Phoenix was a opening slot at Stevie Nicks' Oct. 25, 2016, show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Live Nation presale begins at noon on Wednesday. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The full list of concert dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

July 13, Red Bank, N.J., Count Basie Center for the Arts
July 14, Philadelphia, The Fillmore Philadelphia
July 16, Lenox, Mass., Tanglewood
July 17, New York City, Citi Field
July 19, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 21, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
July 23, Akron, Ohio, Goodyear Theater
July 25, Cincinnati, Great American Ball Park
July 26, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
July 28, Minneapolis, Target Field
July 29, Milwaukee, The Riverside Theater
July 31, Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s Ballroom
Aug. 1, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown Theater
Aug. 3, Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 6, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 7, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Aug. 10, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 11, Los Angeles, BMO Stadium
Aug. 13, San Francisco, The Masonic
Aug. 14, Sacramento, Calif., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain
Aug. 16, Portland, Ore., Providence Park
Aug. 18, Seattle, T-Mobile Park
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Axis-Radius: An oral history of the influential Scottsdale nightclub

History

Axis-Radius: An oral history of the influential Scottsdale nightclub

By Benjamin Leatherman
Your ultimate guide to Bruce Springsteen's Phoenix concert

Touring Artists

Your ultimate guide to Bruce Springsteen's Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Stone Temple Pilots, Live announce summer 2024 Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Stone Temple Pilots, Live announce summer 2024 Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Why no city loves Bruce Springsteen the way Phoenix does

Touring Artists

Why no city loves Bruce Springsteen the way Phoenix does

By Jason P. Woodbury
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation