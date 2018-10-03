Why Drake's Scorpion Has No Sting

Folks, I don’t know if this will surprise you or not, but it took months for me to listen to Drake’s new album Scorpion. I consider myself a fan of Mr. Aubrey Graham. I remember waiting with bated breath for his last album, Views, to drop in my dorm room, feeling the chilly melodrama of opening track “Keep the Family Close” blow through me, its first line — “All my let’s-just-be-friends are friends I don’t have anymore” — flooring me, not because it’s profound (it’s not) or anguished (it definitely is) but for its inimitable Drake-ness. That’s what you go to Drake for: the unabashedly emotional, somewhat clumsy reflections on relationships that are nonetheless entertaining.

This time was different, however. I tried to avoid Scorpion under the pretense that I wanted to listen to it in the right setting. I turned off “Nonstop” when it came on the radio. I avoided “In My Feelings” Challenge videos. Eventually, I began to realize I was putting it off because it was a chore I had to do, another overlong event album from the biggest rapper in the world I had to hear in full to “keep up.” It wasn’t until I started to prep this piece that I finally sat down and listened to it, and my reluctance was justified.

Drake is, of course, having quite the motherfucking year, and I don’t simply mean that figuratively. He was flying high in February, when he filmed himself giving away thousands of dollars to the citizens of Miami for his “God’s Plan” video, which became an instant hit despite (or perhaps because of) the fact that it contains the awful Instagram-caption-ass line “She said do you love me, I tell her only partly / I only love my bed and my mama, I’m sorry.” He continued the hit parade with “Nice For What,” a certified slapper featuring Big Freedia and a Lauryn Hill sample and inspired by the New Orleans bounce scene, with an empowering video featuring dozens of glamorous female celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, Misty Copeland, Tiffany Haddish, and Letitia Wright.