A Fyre Festival Parody Party Is Coming to The Van Buren This Weekend

On December 12, 2016, 25 year-old entrepreneur Billy McFarland and New York rapper Ja Rule introduced us to a worldwide phenomenon. With a simple orange square shared by some of the world’s biggest social media influencers, Fyre Festival was an instant hit, promising two weekends of dance music, luxury living, and swimming with pigs, all in less than six months' time. What could possibly go wrong?

Answer: everything. Despite regular social media reassurance that everything would go according to plan, festivalgoers arrived on the Bahamas island of Exuma with nothing to greet them but FEMA relief tents and cheese sandwiches. After a disastrous fallout (all captured, ironically, on the same social media platform that propagated the event), Fyre was hit with multiple lawsuits worth hundreds of millions of dollars. McFarland promised a make-up festival the following year, but with an FBI investigation breathing down his neck, it was a hard sell. McFarland was convicted for fraud, and Fyre Festival was doomed to go down as one of the biggest hoaxes in millennial history.

