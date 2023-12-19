Tickets for Bad Religion and Social Distortion in Mesa are now on sale

Punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion recently announced a 2024 co-headlining tour, and a stop in the Valley is on the schedule.
The bands will perform at Mesa Amphitheatre on April 14.
Social Distortion had to put their summer 2023 tour plans on hold when frontman Mike Ness needed to seek treatment for a tonsil cancer diagnosis. The development also halted work on the band's eighth album, which is scheduled to restart next year. They will be playing the entirety of their debut album, 1983's "Mommy’s Little Monster," at each show in honor of its 40th anniversary.
“Bad Religion and Social Distortion first played together in 1980,” Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin said in the tour announcement. “Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again.”
Tickets are now on sale for the Mesa show. Cost is $62.50 in advance and $64.50 on the day of the show for general admission seating. The Lovebombs are the opening act.
The full tour schedule is below:
April 9, Bakersfield, Calif., Mechanics Bank Theater
April 10, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl
April 11, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 13, Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Theater
April 14, Mesa, Ariz., Mesa Amphitheater
April 16, Lubbock, Texas, Lonestar Amphitheater
April 18, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 19, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech Port
April 20, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 22, Houston, Bayou Music Center
April 23, New Orleans, The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans
April 26, St. Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 27, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Revolution
April 28, Clearwater, Fla., Coachman Park – The Sound
April 30, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 1, North Charleston, S,C., Firefly Distillery – Lawn
May 3, Oxon Hill, Md., The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 4, New York City, Pier 17 – The Rooftop
May 5, Philadelphia, The Filmore Philadelphia
May 7, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 10, Pittsburgh, Stage AE
May 11, Detroit, The Masonic Temple Theatre
May 12, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 14, Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
May 15, West Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air Ballroom
May 17, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater
May 18, Chicago, Salt Shed – Indoors