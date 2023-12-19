Tickets for Bad Religion and Social Distortion in Mesa are now on sale

Punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion recently announced a 2024 co-headlining tour, and a stop in the Valley is on the schedule.



The bands will perform at Mesa Amphitheatre on April 14.



Social Distortion had to put their summer 2023 tour plans on hold when frontman Mike Ness needed to seek treatment for a tonsil cancer diagnosis. The development also halted work on the band's eighth album, which is scheduled to restart next year. They will be playing the entirety of their debut album, 1983's "Mommy’s Little Monster," at each show in honor of its 40th anniversary.



“Bad Religion and Social Distortion first played together in 1980,” Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin said in the tour announcement. “Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again.”



Tickets are now on sale for the Mesa show. Cost is $62.50 in advance and $64.50 on the day of the show for general admission seating. The Lovebombs are the opening act.



The full tour schedule is below:



April 9, Bakersfield, Calif., Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl

April 11, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 13, Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Theater

April 14, Mesa, Ariz., Mesa Amphitheater

April 16, Lubbock, Texas, Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22, Houston, Bayou Music Center

April 23, New Orleans, The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

April 26, St. Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Revolution

April 28, Clearwater, Fla., Coachman Park – The Sound

April 30, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1, North Charleston, S,C., Firefly Distillery – Lawn

May 3, Oxon Hill, Md., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4, New York City, Pier 17 – The Rooftop

May 5, Philadelphia, The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10, Pittsburgh, Stage AE

May 11, Detroit, The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14, Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

May 15, West Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air Ballroom

May 17, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater

May 18, Chicago, Salt Shed – Indoors