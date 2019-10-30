Breaking News: Track Club in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

Track Club, the downtown Phoenix electronic dance music venue and nightspot, has closed suddenly after only a few weeks in business.

Phoenix New Times has learned that the club, which opened earlier this month, was shut down on Wednesday, October 30, due to internal issues.

Track Club was a collaboration by local developer Chuckie Duff, EDM promoter Thomas Turner of Relentless Beats, and cocktail curator Damon Scott of Rattle and Rum, all of whom were co-owners of the club.

Turner released a statement on Wednesday announcing the club’s closure, and hinting at issues behind the scenes.

“After an extensive period mapping out the concept, design, sound, and menus for Track Club, we have come to the realization that as partners, we did not anticipate that this would tax one of us more than the others,” Turner wrote. “It is with this regret that we announce the immediate closing of Track Club for the foreseeable future.”

No further details regarding Track Club’s closure have been released. New Times reached out to Duff for comment on the matter but was referred to the club’s PR agency.

Track Club officially debuted on October 3 and featured big crowds during its opening weekend. Located in the former home of Desoto Central Marketplace at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street, the club featured a 2,200-square-foot cocktail lounge in the front and an 800-person capacity, two-story dance venue in the main room.

EXPAND What So Not performing at Track Club's grand opening. Benjamin Leatherman

Several notable DJs performed at the club during its brief lifespan, including Morgan Page, Valentino Khan, and What So Not. The club recently hosted a performance by Australian DJ duo Olivia and Miriam Nervo on Saturday, October 26, and a set by local DJ Stoneypie on Sunday, October 27.

Several upcoming EDM artists booked by Relentless Beats were scheduled to perform at Track Club, including Kaskade on November 9, Malaa on November 10, and MK and Dom Dolla on November 16.

Turner also said in the statement that all of the upcoming Relentless Beats shows will be moved to other venues around the Valley. All purchased tickets for these events will be honored.

“I am actively placing previously announced shows to some of Relentless Beats' venue partners throughout the Valley, with many of them already set with the venue being the only change,” Turner stated. “Additionally, the closing of Track Club does not affect any upcoming Relentless Beats shows and festivals.”

Anyone who has purchased admission to any upcoming Track Club show will be contacted directly by SeeTickets.us, the ticketing site used by Relentless Beats. Anyone with questions can e-mail help@seetickets.us for more details.

Stay tuned for further details as this story develops.