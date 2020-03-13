 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Alice Cooper says, "Wash your hands, Phoenix!"EXPAND
Alice Cooper says, "Wash your hands, Phoenix!"
Jim Louvau

Wash Your Hands to These Arizona Songs

Jason Keil | March 13, 2020 | 8:00am
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to wash your hands for 20 seconds.

How do you know one-third of a minute has passed under the sink? You can sing the first few lines of your favorite song. Because we believe in keeping it local, we went to WashYourLyrics.com to generate some "how-to" posters to practice proper hygiene to the music of our favorite Arizona musicians.

Enjoy scrubbing along to these songs, and please be safe out there.

'Don't Wanna Know,' The Refreshments

There's no one around, so relax and have a drink.

WashYourLyrics.com

'I'm Fine,' Fairy Bones

The doctor says everything's cool. But is it?

WashYourLyrics.com

'Bleed American,' Jimmy Eat World

Clean the house. Stay at home. Turn on Netflix.

WashYourLyrics.com

'Plateau,' Meat Puppets

Don't be scared. Go outside and shake hands.

WashYourLyrics.com

'Poison,' Alice Cooper

On second thought, maybe you better keep your hands to yourself.

WashYourLyrics.com
 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

