Here's Where to Party on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night in Metro Phoenix

Valley Bar

130 North Central Avenue

The Ainsworth

3 South Second Street

The Loft Again

15002 North Cave Creek Road

Rhythm Room

1019 East Indian School Road

click to enlarge Tatiana Crespo of Las Chollas Peligrosas performs with Buddy System. Jim Louvau

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

Giligin's

4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale

Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Cactus Jack's Bar & Grill

4747 East Elliot Road, Ahwatukee

Despite what the writer Clement Clarke Moore led you to believe, some creatures will be stirring on the night before Christmas, not to mention during the holiday itself. They’ll also be in a mood to party or rock out.While many local bars, clubs, and venues will go dark over the holidays, live music and nightlife events will be offered at spots across the Valley on both Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25.DJ Pootiecat’s sessions at Valley Bar always result in a lively scene. Expect her DJ set on Christmas Eve night at the venue to also be festive, as she fills the Game Room with the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, baile, and club music. Pootiecat starts dropping the jams at 9 p.m. Admission is free, leaving you plenty of drinking money.Don you now your festive apparel before heading to the Afro Jingle Jam on Saturday, December 24, at The Ainsworth. Christmas-themed costumes and clothing (including ugly sweaters, red and green outfits, or pajamas) are encouraged at the nightlife event, which will feature DJs spinning R&B, hip-hop, and dance music. The party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $20 for two people.Local classic rock group Not Dead Yet will take the stage at The Loft Again on Saturday, December 24, for the joint’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas Party.” Dan Saddler from Classic Jukebox and other local musicians will join in the fun. The party goes from 8 p.m. to midnight and there won’t be a cover.A jam session will ensue when renowned harmonica player Billy Watson teams up with Bill Tarsha and the members of the Rocket 88s during the annual Christmas Eve Blues Spectacular on Saturday, December 24. Don’t be surprised if Santa stops by between houses to sit in with the band. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.Local singer-songwriter Tatiana Crespo will offer her take on the traditional Mexican holiday celebration of Las Posadas from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, when she’ll perform holiday songs in both English and Español. Attendees can also purchase tamales or such festive beverages asand. Admission is free.It’s safe to say the folks at off-kilter and island-themed dive bar Giligin’s get into the holidays, considering the interior and exterior is covered with thousands of festive lights and more than a dozen inflatables. They’ll also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day starting at 6 a.m. Expect the usual amount of sass and debauchery from the staff.Yucca regulars already know the Tempe spot is open daily, including on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Such will be the case this year, as they’ll be serving beginning at 6 a.m. for the day-drinking crowd. There’s also a free show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, featuring sets by experimental/ambient electronic acts Manifest Sound, Bloomphase, and Black Forrest Society.Merry meets Jerry during a free Christmas night show by local Grateful Dead tribute act The Noodles. Who knows? They might even perform cover of Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” like the Dead did back in ‘71. A raffle for tickets to next month's Jazz is Dead concert at Celebrity Theatre is also planned. Start time is 5 p.m.