Here's Where to Party on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night in Metro Phoenix

Despite what the writer Clement Clarke Moore led you to believe, some creatures will be stirring on the night before Christmas, not to mention during the holiday itself. They’ll also be in a mood to party or rock out.
While many local bars, clubs, and venues will go dark over the holidays, live music and nightlife events will be offered at spots across the Valley on both Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25.
Valley Bar
130 North Central Avenue
DJ Pootiecat’s sessions at Valley Bar always result in a lively scene. Expect her DJ set on Christmas Eve night at the venue to also be festive, as she fills the Game Room with the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, baile, and club music. Pootiecat starts dropping the jams at 9 p.m. Admission is free, leaving you plenty of drinking money.
The Ainsworth
3 South Second Street
Don you now your festive apparel before heading to the Afro Jingle Jam on Saturday, December 24, at The Ainsworth. Christmas-themed costumes and clothing (including ugly sweaters, red and green outfits, or pajamas) are encouraged at the nightlife event, which will feature DJs spinning R&B, hip-hop, and dance music. The party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets
are $15 per person or $20 for two people.
The Loft Again
15002 North Cave Creek Road
Local classic rock group Not Dead Yet will take the stage at The Loft Again on Saturday, December 24, for the joint’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas Party.” Dan Saddler from Classic Jukebox and other local musicians will join in the fun. The party goes from 8 p.m. to midnight and there won’t be a cover.
Rhythm Room
1019 East Indian School Road
A jam session will ensue when renowned harmonica player Billy Watson teams up with Bill Tarsha and the members of the Rocket 88s during the annual Christmas Eve Blues Spectacular on Saturday, December 24. Don’t be surprised if Santa stops by between houses to sit in with the band. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets
are $15.
click to enlarge
Tatiana Crespo of Las Chollas Peligrosas performs with Buddy System.
Jim Louvau
Crescent Ballroom
308 North Second Avenue
Local singer-songwriter Tatiana Crespo will offer her take on the traditional Mexican holiday celebration of Las Posadas from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, when she’ll perform holiday songs in both English and Español. Attendees can also purchase tamales or such festive beverages as champurrado
and ponche
. Admission is free.
Giligin's
4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale
It’s safe to say the folks at off-kilter and island-themed dive bar Giligin’s get into the holidays, considering the interior and exterior is covered with thousands of festive lights and more than a dozen inflatables. They’ll also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day starting at 6 a.m. Expect the usual amount of sass and debauchery from the staff.
Yucca Tap Room
29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe
Yucca regulars already know the Tempe spot is open daily, including on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Such will be the case this year, as they’ll be serving beginning at 6 a.m. for the day-drinking crowd. There’s also a free show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, featuring sets by experimental/ambient electronic acts Manifest Sound, Bloomphase, and Black Forrest Society.
Cactus Jack's Bar & Grill
4747 East Elliot Road, Ahwatukee
Merry meets Jerry during a free Christmas night show by local Grateful Dead tribute act The Noodles. Who knows? They might even perform cover of Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” like the Dead did back in ‘71. A raffle for tickets to next month's Jazz is Dead concert at Celebrity Theatre is also planned. Start time is 5 p.m.