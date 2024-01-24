11 photos from Bigger Than Roe National Women’s March in Phoenix

As abortion rights take center stage in Arizona — in court and at the ballot box — hundreds of people took part in the Bigger Than Roe National Women’s March in Phoenix on Saturday.
The march took place on Saturday at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. The event was an extension of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona’s effort to get the Arizona Abortion Access Act
on the ballot in November. The act enshrines the right to abortion
in Arizona’s constitution.
“We all know what this fight is about. It’s bigger than Roe. This year, it’s about freedom, democracy and fundamental human rights. And we have no doubt that the electorate’s rejection of radical anti-choice bans will unite a diversity of voices and people from across the country and turn them out to the polls in the 2024 election,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March, said in a press release.
Women’s March is a women-led movement that provides resources to grassroots activists and organizations to advance reproductive rights.
Bigger Than Roe marches organized by Women's March
also were held in Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Idaho and Texas over the weekend to commemorate the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022,
ending a woman's right to abortion.
“Time and time again, both here in the Capitol and in Arizona, they’ve been trying to reduce women’s access to safe and legal abortions,” Rep. Ruben Gallego said on Monday
. “We are going to continue the fight.”
The Arizona Supreme Court is currently considering
which of two abortion bans is the law in the state — a near-total ban enacted in 1864 when Arizona was still a territory or a 2022 law banning abortions after 15 weeks of gestation.
"I want to make sure that the next generation feels comfortable enough to speak about abortion rights, and being able to empower them to just speak up," said Katie Rice (left) of her reasons for being at the March. Also pictured is Tammy Young.
Supporters of the Arizona Abortion Access Act have gathered more than 250,000 signatures since the effort began on Sept. 21.
A young activist makes a protest sign at the Bigger Than Roe National Women’s March in Phoenix.
"Really we're just here to support women, and women's rights, and their right to choose," said Brian Ballantyne (left).
Democrats are hoping access to abortion will be a top issue for voters in the presidential election in 2024.
"I guess I'm just here because everyone should have the right to do what they want with their body, whatever that means to them, and they should have the right to choose," said Andrea Ruperto (right).
Participants at the Bigger Than Roe National Women’s March in Phoenix.
The Bigger Than Roe National Women’s March march in Phoenix and other cities were held in states where abortion rights could be on the ballot in November.
"I'm here for my granddaughter. I feel like she needs to have a future where rights are not stripped from her, and she has a choice," said Leigh Crowe.
