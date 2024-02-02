Abe Hamadeh’s big bro becomes his campaign sugar daddy in House race

What he didn’t say in the Jan. 10 announcement: $1 million of that cash is from his brother, Waseem Hamadeh.
Federal Elections Commission records show the $1 million donation was made on Dec. 18 to Arizona's Bold Era PAC, the PAC supporting Hamadeh in his run to represent Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.
Besides the donation from his brother, just three other donations totaling $7,750 were made to the PAC, according to FEC records. His campaign raised $287,000 during the same period.
Erica Knight, Hamadeh’s spokesperson, confirmed to Phoenix New Times that Waseem Hamadeh is Abe’s brother. Knight also confirmed that the objectively cute photo Hamadeh posted to social media on Jan. 31 is of a young Waseem and Abe.
“I’ve got a GREAT big brother. He’s always had my back,” the caption reads.
It's not the first time Waseem has sent cash Abe's way. In 2022, he gave Abe Hamadeh's failed campaign for Arizona attorney general a $1 million loan. Prominent Phoenix attorney Brandon Rafi — yeah, the dude on all the billboards — also kicked in some cash for that race.
New Times emailed questions to Hamadeh’s PAC, which is managed by Maria Wojciechowski and based in Virginia, and asked about Waseem’s generosity. The PAC didn't respond.
Waseem Hamadeh is listed as a managing member of Phoenix real estate firm HOH Investment Group. He has worked in various finance jobs, mostly managing land investments, and is “an advisor to high net worth individuals, institutions and family trusts," according to the company's website.
Abe Hamadeh was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 8, just 10 days before Waseem donated $1 million to Hamadeh’s PAC. Kari Lake also endorsed Hamadeh, who in turn introduced Lake when she announced her U.S. Senate campaign in the lap of luxury last fall.
From the beginning of his campaign, Hamadeh’s central message has been defending Trump — and not about the district. When he launched his campaign on Oct. 17, he tweeted: “President Trump is under attack. He needs back up — and I’m ready to help him Make America Great Again.”
The endorsement is likely a major asset for Hamadeh in the Aug. 6 primary. Arizona’s 8th Congressional District is a safe seat for Republicans; the winner of the primary will likely take the general election.
“In order to win a Republican primary, you just say a bunch of shit you don’t believe,” political consultant Chuck Coughlin told New Times about the race in December. “Twenty percent of Republican voters turn out in the primary.”
Fellow 2022 loser Blake Masters also is in the GOP primary. Like Hamadeh, he didn't live in the Congressional district when he jumped into the race. Masters ponied up big cash for the House race, loaning his campaign $1 million, according to FEC reports.
On Wednesday, Hamadeh called on Masters, who lives in Tucson, to drop out of the Valley race.
Knight, Hamadeh’s spokesperson, said that Hamadeh moved to the district in November after announcing his campaign. Previously, he lived in Scottsdale.
In a since-deleted tweet, Hamadeh criticized Masters for living in Tucson and included a screenshot of Google Maps that showed the distance from Tucson to Peoria.
But as ABC15’s Garrett Archer noted, the location showed Hamadeh was in Scottsdale when he created the map. Oops!