Trump picks his man in crowded metro Phoenix House race

The endorsement came days after Phoenix New Times profiled the candidates in the Arizona 8th Congressional District race, which include a carpetbagger, a fake elector, a singer and a felon.
Hamadeh, 32, has never held elected office. He was also endorsed by Trump in the 2022 Republican primary for Arizona Attorney General, which he won before losing to Democrat Kris Mayes in the general election.
Hamadeh doesn’t live in the district, but joined the field of candidates after U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko announced in October she would not run for reelection.
From the beginning of his campaign, Hamadeh’s central message has not been about the district, but about defending Trump. When he launched his campaign on Oct. 17, he tweeted: “President Trump is under attack. He needs back up — and I’m ready to help him Make America Great Again.”
The obsequiousness paid off.
Thank you Mr. President, I can’t wait to fight alongside you to restore the America we love.
While running, Hamadeh is also trying to overturn the results of the 2022 election like fellow Trump-worshiper Kari Lake, whose Senate campaign launch he spoke at in October. “For too long, our system has benefited the few at the expense of the many,” Hamadeh said at the event, which was held at the headquarters of a magazine for wealthy elites.
Other GOP candidates in the 8th District primary are fellow 2022 loser Blake Masters — who also doesn't live in the district and was endorsed by Trump in his failed U.S. Senate bid last year, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, state Sen. Anthony Kern, disgraced former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks and retired firefighter turned singer/songwriter Rollie Stevens.
Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, is also running, but as a Libertarian.