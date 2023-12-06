Clown car: Extremists crowd the race for U.S. House seat in the Valley

Meet the candidates in the chaotic race for Arizona’s 8th District, including a carpetbagger, a fake elector, a singer and even a Capitol rioter.

The clown car of candidates in the race for Arizona's 8th Congressional District include, clockwise from left, Abe Hamadeh, Blake Masters, Rollie Stevens, Trent Franks, Anthony Kern, Ben Toma, Jacob Chansley and Debbie Lesko. Ward Sutton