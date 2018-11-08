Anatomy of Two Murders, Part I: Maria Villanueva and a Road Map of Death

Thirty-six-year-old Cleophus Cooksey Jr. is accused of eight murders and suspected of a ninth. Two of the shooting deaths attributed to Cooksey stand out. New reports document the deaths of Salim Richards and Maria Villanueva and the ensuing investigations, describing unpublished accounts of Cooksey’s near-misses with law enforcement, revealing details that do not perfectly square with official accounts, and suggesting a closer web of relationships between the suspect and his victims, who were all killed between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. The killings of Villanueva and Richards connect many or all of the other killings in different ways. New Times takes a deeper look separately at what happened to both victims, and maybe why. FIRST OF TWO PARTS.

Early in the morning of December 16, 2017, two weeks after Salim Richards was murdered, a dark Kia SUV carried Cleophus Cooksey Jr. along the streets around 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix, back to streets he knew.

All night, the boxy hatchback had been a sanctuary. Now he needed something more permanent. Less visible.

He was a man of many monikers, but, until then, only one guise. He went by Cleo, Cook, King Playbola, Playboy, and in his own hip-hop videos, Monsta. But he always wore blue. Blue baseball cap. Blue bandanna. Blue shirt.

His hip-hop persona reflected the man he projected on the street. Gangster. Right out of the West Side City Crips, as one Phoenix detective reported a lifetime ago, as Cooksey headed to prison. He was 19 then. Now he’s 36.

Now, two hours past midnight on December 16, police were on his tail.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. Maricopa County Jail

They didn’t know he drove the Kia. Didn’t know he had recently finished a 16-year sentence in Lewis prison on a manslaughter rap for a botched armed robbery of a strip joint.

Nor did they know, as prosecutors later alleged, that only hours earlier he’d raped a woman and shot her, and that it was his second killing of the night. Now, he was driving that woman’s Kia.

All they knew was that he was driving with his lights off and didn’t stop for police, who had their lights and sirens decidedly on.

As he approached the intersection, Cooksey took in the familiar sights: the brightly painted llanteras, the other auto shops, the fast-food joints, the QT station on the corner. And the big complex of low-rise beige stucco buildings called The Cove on 44th Apartments, on the west side of 43rd Avenue. He knew these places.

But in the dark something looked wrong. Not sanctuary.

Something in the gloom lurked in the street. The cops had laid down a spike strip, just for him, a carpet of nails to puncture the Kia’s tires and stop Cooksey in his tracks.

It proved a pivotal moment in a night and a month of violence, but that would not become known until days later. The Kia and its owner’s cellphone crisscrossed the Valley that night. Like a moth to a light, the Kia flitted through the dark near every murder scene in the alleged spree. Here is a timeline established from police records with the deaths recorded nearby in italics.

EXPAND Cleophus Emmanuel Cooksey Jr., appearing on his hip-hop video "IDGAF" as King Playbola. The video was posted in November 2015, but the clothing resembles some that police link to a series of shootings between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2017. Screen capture from YouTube

Friday, December 15, 2017, 8:30 p.m., Glendale.

Forty-three-year-old Maria Villanueva pulled her dark gray Kia Sportage into a parking stall at the Casa Bellisima apartments at 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. She was there for a date with her boyfriend of 10 years, Danny Retiz.

She texted Retiz to tell him she was on her way and already inside the security gate. She came over most nights after her shift at a North Valley solar panel company ended.

Their date never happened.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. was on his cellphone in the area. He had received a text at 8:35 p.m., police later said.

Villanueva arrived three minutes later, apartment security cameras showed. She sat in her car with the dome light on, fixing her makeup.

Video surveillance cameras captured the images of a black man in dark clothing in the complex. He appeared to be lurking, avoiding contact, scoping the place.

Maria Villanueva Phoenix PD

At 8:31 p.m., a man fitting Cooksey’s description walked through the complex, stopping to size up everybody who passed him. He sat on an electrical box. When Villanueva pulled into the parking spot around 8:38 p.m., he got up and walked behind the building, out of view.

A car approached. The man in dark clothes walked back to the electrical box and watched the car leave. At 8:45 p.m., he waved his hands at the driver’s side door.

Four minutes later, the lights inside the car flashed, Villanueva got out, circled around, and entered the passenger side. The man got in on the driver’s side. At 8:52 p.m., the Kia left the apartment complex.

It remains unknown why Villanueva let the man in the car. She was never seen alive again.

Friday, December 15, 10:02 p.m., south central Phoenix.

Villanueva’s mobile phone was detected by a cell tower near Interstate 17 around 15th Avenue. At 10:14 p.m., Cooksey received a text on his phone in the area.

Sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight in south central Phoenix, gunshots pierced the night air in a neighborhood of bungalows just west of the airport.

People heard two, maybe three shots. Nobody called police.