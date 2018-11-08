Anatomy of Two Murders, Part II: Did Salim Richards Know His Killer?

Thirty-six-year-old Cleophus Cooksey Jr. is accused of eight murders and suspected of a ninth. Two of the shooting deaths attributed to Cooksey stand out. New reports document the deaths of Salim Richards and Maria Villanueva and the ensuing investigations, describing unpublished accounts of Cooksey’s near-misses with law enforcement, revealing details that do not perfectly square with official accounts, and suggesting a closer web of relationships between the suspect and his victims, who were all killed between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. The killings of Villanueva and Richards connect many or all of the other killings in different ways. New Times takes a deeper look separately at what happened to both victims, and maybe why. SECOND OF TWO PARTS.

Salim Richards was not the kind of man to get jumped by a stranger.

The 35-year-old private security guard grew up streetwise, on what his mother Sandra Johnson called “the most homicidal block in Brooklyn.” He stood 6-foot, 4-inches, and weighed 307 pounds. He carried a 9 mm Glock pistol.

Johnson taught her son to be respectful and respected, to not hang around those fools down the block. She described it as a place where kids grew up used to hearing gunshots and seeing bodies, where they expected trouble and not much help. The kind of place Richards chose to leave behind.

“My son was peaceful,” Johnson said.

On December 2, 2017, Richards was heading into the Cove at 44th Apartments in west Phoenix when somebody shot him once through the chest. The killer took his Glock and a golden chain around his neck.

At first, police said it looked like a random robbery gone bad. That’s what the Phoenix detective told Johnson, she said. Later, the detective suggested it was a drive-by, that Richards had been shot inside his car, or outside his car, or inside the apartment building, or outside it.

Separated by 2,145 miles and time, Johnson is left to ponder inconsistencies and gaps in the stories she’s heard from police and the people closest to her dead son. Those snippets of information just don’t add up for her.

She’s left with theories and suspicions.

But new details have come to light in the official police reports.

Those reports suggest Richards may not have been jumped by a stranger. Rather, they build a mosaic of the people in his life and their connections to each other and to the man police say killed him, Cleophus Cooksey Jr. They also hint at connections to other men police say Cooksey shot dead in a three-week rampage a year ago.

On the night of December 2, Salim Richards, who worked in government offices for Blackstone Security, was in his apartment near Christown Spectrum Mall. He had some beans on the stove. His girlfriend, Iara Muniz-Torres, at the time a paralegal in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, invited him over to her place in west Phoenix.

Richards agreed to pick up Bacardi and strawberries for their dinner date.

The couple had been dating around six months. Richards was smitten. He told his mother back in Brooklyn that his new girlfriend “was the one,” and that someday she’d be the mother of his children.

Muniz-Torres lived in the Cove on 44th Apartments, a stucco apartment complex just behind a strip mall on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Richards always parked his black 2007 Acura TL on the same side of the complex. But this time, Richards approached the complex on foot, from the store around the corner.

At 7:44 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire at the apartments. There, in the parking lot, they found Richards dead, laying face-up next to a white truck.

A trail of blood led to a yellow Dodge Challenger. Blood was all over the trunk and back bumper. Nearby was a 9 mm Luger casing, a bottle of Bacardi mix, and a small bottle of liquor.

“My son is very repetitious. He used to drive me crazy with that repetitious stuff. He does the same thing every time. That night, he took a different route to her apartment and he got killed,” Johnson said.

Fifteen minutes before Richards was shot, Cooksey received a text message, police say. The cell tower served the Cove apartments. Four minutes before the shooting, his phone was within 200 yards east of the crime scene. Four minutes after the shooting, it was the same distance to the south of it.

An hour after the shooting, Cooksey texted a friend that he’d meet at a Circle K a quarter-mile away.

The night after the shooting, Cooksey posted a YouTube video, sporting a gold-colored chain. Muniz-Torres and some of Richards’ friends later told police Richards wore one just like it. It was distinct because it was chunky, but it lay flat, and the clasp would oxidize and leave green marks on his neck.

Police later traced the bullets from future shootings to Richards’ stolen Glock. They said Cooksey used it in all the subsequent murders.

Twenty-one days after the first killing linked to Cooksey, and two weeks after Richards was shot to death, police took Cooksey into custody and the shootings stopped.

On December 13, Glendale police responded at 6:53 p.m. to shots near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. Dead in a parking lot was 29-year-old Latorrie Kayamia Beckford. Phoenix PD