Arizona Election 2020: Live Updates

We'll be updating this post throughout the day with election-related news from Phoenix and beyond.

2:30 p.m., Phoenix. Lori Hashimoto, chef and co-owner of Hana, and Danielle Leoni, chef and co-owner of The Breadfruit, were set up under a tent outside the polling place at Camelback Center around lunchtime. As voters exited, the two chefs (and members of their teams) passed out cups of spicy shrimp ceviche and bags of Tonjiru, slow-cooked pork shoulder soup. Every now and then, somebody'd run a bag over to a car window.

It was all part of Chefs for the Polls, a nationwide nonpartisan effort that finds Valley chefs, restaurant staff, and volunteers distributing food at eight local polling stations, including this lively spot at 17th Avenue and Camelback Road.

“We are an industry of diversity,” said Hashimoto, a third-generation Japanese American. “I think it’s important that we’re out here showing our faces.”

Everyone was wearing masks, but point taken.

Hashimoto, fellow Hana owner Lynn Becker, and a small group of staff, family members, and friends have been handing out food since Friday, averaging about four hours a day volunteering. Hashimoto said they’ve been feeding about 70 percent voters and 30 percent community members, or people who may not necessarily be voting.

“Because it’s a non-partisan effort, it’s based on feeding anyone who’s in need within that polling district,” she said. “Anyone who comes in and asks for a meal will be served a meal.”

Leoni said she hopes the effort dampens any awkwardness or hesitation about voting in person.

"All these people took time to feel like they can make a choice,” she said. “And I don’t care how they vote. I want an engaged community, an engaged nation.”

Just then, a trim, well-dressed Black man approached the voting center. He wore a navy suit, a hat, sunglasses, and a facemask. A fresh yellow rose was pinned to his lapel.

EXPAND Lauren Cusimano

“Look at the dapper businessman!” somebody said.

“That’s because I’m about to hire me — and fire me — somebody,” the gentleman said.

Big laughs all around, and he walked away with two cups of ceviche.

2:30 p.m., Glendale. Over a dozen stolen ballots were discovered under a rock in Glendale, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office issued today.

Last Friday, 18 unopened mail-in ballots were found hidden under a rock near 99th and Glendale avenues. The individual who discovered the ballot cache contacted the Glendale Police Department and investigators eventually concluded that the ballots were stolen from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood south of 107th and Northern avenues. The motive for the ballot theft is unknown and no arrests have been made yet.

EXPAND Screenshot via the Arizona Attorney General's Office

Staff with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Glendale Police Department hand-delivered the ballots back to their owners over the weekend.

People with information about the incident should submit tips to the Attorney Generals’ Election Integrity Unit online or via email by sending a message to EIU@azag.gov.

12:30 p.m., Phoenix. Over the lunch hour, a steady trickle of citizens cycled in and out of the polling center at the Burton Barr branch of the Phoenix Library in central Phoenix.

A couple of DJs serenaded voters with uplifting beats. Those exiting the building were bombarded by offers of free sack lunches from people working for Feed the Polls. Earlier in the day, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego had stopped by to pass out donuts.

But some liberal voters who stopped by the library were still feeling Election Day anxiety, despite the cheery scene.

“We dropped off our early mail ones because we forgot to mail them,” said Marrisa Mata, who had just voted with her younger sister, Diana Mata, who's a first-time voter.

Both voted for Biden — more, it seemed, out of antipathy toward Trump than enthusiasm for Biden.

“I just don’t want Trump to win," Diana said. "I don’t want him to win. My friends, like, everybody — everybody on social media — is saying to vote for Biden."

“We hope he wins, and I’m kind of stressed about it,” Marrisa added.

EXPAND First-time voter Promise Bennett. Josh Kelety

Another first-time voter, Promise Bennett, 19, said Trump’s ads and demeanor at the first debate with Biden moved her into the Biden column for the presidential race. She said she did her own research on other local races and ended up voting Democrat there, too.

“Just not a fan of Trump, not a fan of what he stands for. I’ve actually seen a lot of ad videos, and all of the Trump ones are just very negative and childish, honestly, immature, and after watching that first debate, I was like, 'Wow’,” she said. “I was like, 'We can’t have that.’ It was a mess.”

Asked how it felt voting for the first time, Bennett said, “It’s great — it’s very empowering. I don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but it’s empowering just knowing that, no matter how it does turn out, I put my vote in there.”

12:15 p.m., Mesa. Two photos from the Mesa Convention Center polling location.

EXPAND Benjamin Leatherman

Above, a surplus military truck decked out with Trump campaign ephemera. Below, Joshua Berger of Phoenix (left) and Linda Abdullah of Gilbert working as nonpartisan "election defenders."

EXPAND Benjamin Leatherman

11:30 a.m., Tempe. Keith Haffron wore black leather shorts, a tiara, a red-velvet poncho, and high-heeled boots to the polls this morning.

"You can't complain your feet hurt," he said, showing off the boots outside the Tempe History Museum voting center at 809 E. Southern Avenue. "What's your excuse?"

EXPAND Keith Haffron, voting in style. Ray Stern

Haffron said he dressed up because "Halloween's not done," and that he was a Navy veteran, "American as fuck," and wanted to spread positive vibes amid all the political negativity.

He wasn't the only colorful character drawn to this particular polling place. Reverend Glenn Swain, a Tempe minister featured this year on TV news as the "singing chaplain," and Nancy Yeamans of Campaign for Kindness, a group she founded, showed up to bless and spread kindness at the voting center.

The location was one of the busiest in Tempe, according to Maricopa County Elections' website, with about 60-80 people in line and 20-minute waits during much of the morning.

A Tempe resident named Kevin (he didn't want to give his last name) dropped off a pre-requested early ballot he'd filled out this morning, bypassing the line for a quick visit. "I chose the easy route today," he said.

His girlfriend, Qing, a Chinese citizen and Arizona State University student who isn't eligible to vote here, came along to observe. Whoever wins the presidency will be "very influential" globally, she noted.

Desiree Sloat of Phoenix said the site was near her workplace, the Ken McDonald Golf Course. She said her voting experience was "good" and "easy," and that she voted Republican — for Trump, Martha McSally, and against Prop 208, the tax-the-wealthy plan to fund public education.

One divergence from many Republicans, though: She voted for Prop 207, the marijuana legalization initiative, she said.

11 a.m., Phoenix. “A member of my campaign staff made the point that I should probably eat something at some point,” Adrian Fontes said.

The Maricopa County Recorder was sitting at a table outside Jobot Coffee and Bar, looking out at a sunny day on Roosevelt Avenue. He had a coffee, a mask, and an empty plate in front of him. “Chorizo crepe,” Fontes said.

EXPAND Fontes chillin' at Jobot. David Hudnall

As the guy overseeing elections in one of the most populous counties in the nation — and the largest county in the potentially crucial battleground state of Arizona — it was looking to be a long day for Fontes. (Not to mention he's also running for reelection.)

He’d been up since 4 a.m., he said. He’d stopped by the Maricopa County elections warehouse down at 3rd Avenue and Lincoln, where, he said, “I think we processed 22,000 votes in the first hour.” He’d done some media, bumped into a few old friends, and now it was time to get “back in the saddle.”

“I’ve got two phones and a backup battery,” Fontes said. "I'm ready."

10:00 a.m., Ahwatukee. The voting center at the Living Word Bible Church in Ahwatukee was getting congested. Voters lined up to wait anywhere from 30 minutes to a full hour to vote in-person while cars jockeyed for space. Energetic Trump supporters whooped and hollered from a nearby tent; Democratic party “poll watchers” eyed the Trump fans cooly from across the parking lot. At 9 a.m., Maricopa County election officials estimated that 180 people were in line and the wait was around 45 minutes, though those numbers had thinned out by 10 a.m.

Some voters at the site didn’t seem to mind the wait, however.

EXPAND Ahwatukeeans for Trump. Josh Kelety

“I was actually expecting it to be longer, so I was pleasantly relieved,” Annie Perry told New Times.

She got there around 9:15 a.m. and voted for Trump. If anything, Perry was excited about all the Election Day hoopla.

“It’s once every four years, at least for the presidential election,” she added. “There’s a lot of people in a lot of countries who can’t do it. Enjoy the day.”

Another voter, Brent Frazier, said he waited around 30 minutes and that the “line moved pretty good.”

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Frazier declined to say who he voted for in the presidential race but said he personally thinks that Trump is going to win based on the size of his rallies.

“But I think it could go either way,” he clarified. “Anyone that says they have it totally figured out is fooling themselves.”

9:13 a.m. An estimated 46,000 people have already voted in-person throughout Maricopa County, according to Megan Gilbertson, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department. The voting center with the "highest number of voters so far" is the Superstition Springs Center in Mesa.

Looking for voting locations or want to check the wait times at one close to you? You can do that here. If you're registered to vote in Maricopa County, you can vote at any of the 175 polling centers in the county.