New Arizona fall foliage map shows when, where to see changing leaves

Phoenix may not really experience autumn, but the rest of the state sure does. Here's where to catch the fall leaves.
September 17, 2024
While it only ever feels like spring and summer in Phoenix, a simple drive outside the city over the next few months will introduce you to autumn. Coconino National Forest/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0
Someone who isn’t familiar with Arizona might be surprised to learn there is more to the state than sand and scorpions. In reality, more than a quarter of it is covered in forest.

While the forested regions mainly are dominated by evergreen pines, there also are enough deciduous trees to remind us of the changing seasons. With summer ending and autumn on the way, leaves in much of the northern and eastern parts of the state soon will turn crisp shades of yellow, red and orange.

And you can find prime leaf peeping just a short drive from Phoenix.

According to a map created by Explore Fall, autumn colors will spread across the state throughout October, with a tiny pocket beginning to form in the Apache National Forest east of Phoenix and on the state’s border with New Mexico as early as Sept. 21.

click to enlarge a fall foliage map of Arizona showing mostly green (little to no color) and yellow (low color)
Expected fall foliage on Oct. 1
Explore Fall

By Oct. 15, that area and the forests directly north of Phoenix will start to see a real shift into what the website calls “peak” fall foliage. That will be most noticeable in the higher elevations surrounding the Grand Canyon, as well as in cities such as Flagstaff and Sedona. It might be a good time for a trip up north.

click to enlarge a fall foliage map of arizona that is green (little to no color in Phoenix and to the southwest, yellow (low color) and orange (moderate color) to the east and north, with patches of deep orange (high color) and maroon (peak color)
Expected fall foliage on Oct. 15.
Explore Fall

Between midmonth and Halloween, the change will be in full swing. Almost half of the state — essentially all of it north of Phoenix — will be awash in fall colors. This is the best time to catch the colder parts of the state as they transition to winter.

click to enlarge a fall foliage map of arizona that's mostly yellow (low color) in the southwestern half of the state and maroon (peak color) and black (past peak color) in the northeastern half
Expected fall foliage on Oct. 31.
Explore Fall

By Nov. 15, most of the northern foliage will be past its peak, with leaves crumbling off trees and blanketing the ground in a brown layer.

click to enlarge a fall foliage map that is mostly yellow (low color) in the southwestern corner of Arizona, orange (moderate color) and maroon (peak color) in the southeastern corner and black (past peak color) in the northern part of the state
Expected fall foliage on Nov. 15.
Explore Fall

However, throughout November, trees in the southeastern part of the state will be transforming into peak fall colors. During this time, visitors to the area east of Tucson and south of the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation will catch the region going through its own autumn.

click to enlarge a fall foliage map of arizona that is mostly orange (moderate color) in the southern part of the state and black (past peak color) in the north
Expected fall foliage on Nov. 30.
Explore Fall

And, of course, pockets of non-native trees in the Phoenix metro area begin changing color when temperatures lower in December. But to truly experience one of America’s most beautiful seasons, you’ll have to get out of the city and into Arizona’s mountains.
