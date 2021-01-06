Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Definitely Didn't Condemn the Storming of the U.S. Capitol

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

A mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. this afternoon in the middle of Congress's official counting of the Electoral College votes in the presidential election. Lawmakers were evacuated and the building was placed on lockdown. One person has been shot inside the building, according to news reports.

BREAKING: Trump supporters storm US Capitol building.



• Electoral College votes counting suspended

• 1 shot at Capitol, in critical; 5 taken to hospital

• House chamber doors barricaded

• DC curfew begins 6 p.m.

• Biden to speak soon



Live coverage: https://t.co/sSH8cM09jq — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

Many Trump supporters and prominent members of the Republican party, including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, have condemned the actions of the mob.

Not Kelli Ward, though. The chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party has consistently parroted President Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him, and an attempted coup at the Capitol doesn't seem to have changed her perspective.

"You know what could have prevented this? #ElectionIntegrity and full transparent investigations into 2020 fraud. Audits, eyes on paper ballots, full audit of ALL digitally adjudicated and all duplicated ballots, full evaluation of Dominion machines. Remember: Democrats refused," Ward wrote.

You know what could have prevented this? #ElectionIntegrity and full transparent investigations into 2020 fraud. Audits, eyes on paper ballots, full audit of ALL digitally adjudicated and all duplicated ballots, full evaluation of Dominion machines. Remember: Democrats refused. — Dr. Kelli Ward ???????? (@kelliwardaz) January 6, 2021

Ward also criticized Democrats' reaction to the takeover of the Capitol, citing their response to the civil unrest that occurred over the summer of 2020 in response to police brutality.

"Funny to hear Democrats saying that people are “desecrating” the Capitol. What did they say when BLM & Antifa vandalized, looted, terrorized, and burned? Seems like similar behavior called very different things. #DoubleStandard," she wrote.

Funny to hear Democrats saying that people are “desecrating” the Capitol. What did they say when BLM & Antifa vandalized, looted, terrorized, and burned? Seems like similar behavior called very different things. #DoubleStandard — Dr. Kelli Ward ???????? (@kelliwardaz) January 6, 2021

Zachery Henry, a spokesperson for the Arizona Republican Party, did not respond to New Times' requests for comment. Ward did retweet a statement issued by President Trump asking for "everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful."

Ward, who recently announced that she is running again for chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, has been a prominent figure among Arizona conservatives trying to overturn the presidential election results and spreading baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud. The Arizona Republican Party's official Twitter account has also incited violence in the past, telling its followers to give their lives in the fight to overturn the election.