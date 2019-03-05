Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to Appoint a Linchpin Fifth Supreme Court Justice

The Arizona Supreme Court will soon have five members appointed by Governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales informed Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday that he will retire in July, paving the way for Ducey to appoint a linchpin fifth justice to the seven-member high court.

Bales hinted that he might resign when he declined to hire any new clerks for the year. But his retirement reflects a major shift in the governor's influence on the high court: Bales' resignation closely follows the recent departure of Justice John Pelander, who resigned from the court on March 1.

The Supreme Court will be packed with five Ducey appointees after the governor appoints new justices to replace Pelander and Bales.