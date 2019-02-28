 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
Arizona Representative Kelly Townsend.
Arizona Representative Kelly Townsend.
Andrew Pielage

Arizona Lawmaker Kelly Townsend Compares Vaccines to Communism

Elizabeth Whitman | February 28, 2019 | 11:40am
AA

Is it "Communist" to require children to get vaccinated?

Arizona State Representative Kelly Townsend thinks so.

The representative from Mesa took to Facebook Thursday morning to explain her logic.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

"The most holy and sacred last frontier of sovereignty is our own body," she wrote. "Dearest friends and people of Arizona, it seems we are prepared to give up our liberty, the very sovereignty of our body, because of measles."

The day before, Governor Doug Ducey said he was "pro-vaccination and anti-measles." His comments referred to three bills that recently advanced in the Legislature that would make it easier to parents to opt out of vaccinating their children. Ducey has promised not to sign any legislation that would reduce the number of children being vaccinated.

For the record, despite what you might hear from our state Legislature, vaccines are a lifesaving public health measure. They help reduce the spread of deadly diseases, like smallpox, that were once mass killers. They give a vast majority of people direct immunity to those diseases and indirectly protect people with compromised immune systems, like cancer patients.

But Townsend, who has a history of saying inaccurate and/or explosive things on Twitter (see "furries"), and Facebook (see "celebrities and addiction" or "women and rape"), ignored those facts in her post, which framed vaccination requirements as an attack on individual liberty.

"I read yesterday that the idea is being floated that if not enough people get vaccinated, then we are going to force them to," she wrote. "The idea that we force someone to give up their liberty for the sake of the collective is not based on American values but rather, Communist."

Townsend then said that she had a child who was injured by vaccines, without elaborating further, and demanded that instead of focusing on requiring vaccinations, Arizona should put more money into researching vaccine injuries. She did not immediately respond to an email requesting more detail of the claims about her child.

She signed off with a popular quote from Benjamin Franklin, the one about how those who give up "essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety" don't deserve either, which really doesn't apply in the context of vaccines. (Also, Franklin wasn't talking about anything remotely related to vaccines when he wrote that — he was talking about arms and money.)

Quick pro-tip for Townsend: Franklin was pro-vaccine.

Here's the full post:

Kelly Townsend's full post equating vaccinations with Communism.
Kelly Townsend's full post equating vaccinations with Communism.
Facebook
 
Elizabeth Whitman is an editorial fellow at Phoenix New Times. She has written for The Nation, The Atlantic, and other publications, and has reported from the Middle East on human rights, health, and the environment.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: