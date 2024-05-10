10 social media accounts to follow for junkies of Arizona politics

Kari Lake texted me back today, so get ready for a bunch more bullshit folks. Not that I expected anything less. pic.twitter.com/Za75PsMvf8 — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 23, 2022

Hi. Dork here. This isn't voter fraud. It's a few circulators looking through a voter file, adding names, and then pretending to sign for them.



It's not comparable to a massive multi jurisdictional effort by hundreds of election officials, both R and D, working to commit fraud… https://t.co/3wgSyvmzTH — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) April 9, 2024

♬ original sound - Tony Cani @ynotcani Replying to @Kgraham2497 Arizona Republican Legislator that put on a big show, pretending he wants to remove az’s 1864 Abortion ban recently made law again by the Supreme Court admitted to a reporter he did in fact vote to table his own motion after insisting all day anyone saying he did that was pushing a partisan lie and attack. Get to know AZ Rep Matt Gress. #greenscreen

Kern lost broadcast room privileges.

He is losing in his congressional race.

Indicted of being a fake elector.



Most importantly he lost floor motions to me(a freshman legislator), that created the path to repeal the 1864 abortion ban 😎



Seems like it’s been a rough few weeks… https://t.co/RNcNB2Vqgl — Senator Anna Hernandez (@AnnaHernandezAZ) May 6, 2024

AZ Boomers and Silent Generation voters have had 80% turnout each year* since 2012.



Millennial and Gen Z turnout has been about even since 2014. Millennials did have better 2022 turnout.



Gen X voters had their highest turnout year in 2020. Cracking 80% for the first time. pic.twitter.com/b7ierpMWun — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) May 7, 2024

