Arizona Congressional primary election results: Senate and U.S. House

U.S. Senate

click to enlarge Former state Rep. Amish Shah holds a narrow lead in a crowded Democratic primary. Steven Hsieh

Congressional District 1

click to enlarge Rep. Eli Crane is poised to face Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in November. Eli Crane for Congress

Congressional District 2

click to enlarge Former Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari holds an early lead over former state Sen. Raquel Terán for an assured U.S. House seat. TJ L'Heureux

Congressional District 3

Congressional District 4

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Benjamin Leatherman

Congressional District 5

Congressional District 6

Congressional District 7

click to enlarge Failed GOP Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh stands a good chance of winning a seat in Congress after taking an early lead in the primary. TJ L'Heureux

Congressional District 8

Congressional District 9

Setting the stage for a battle over a U.S. Senate seat and several key battleground congressional districts in November, Arizona’s initial primary election results have arrived.With 96% of precincts reporting as of 2:41 a.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State, these races are mostly over, with Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrats Yassamin Ansari and Amish Shah appearing to secure narrow wins for U.S. House nominations.Here’s a rundown of the votes tallied so far. All results are from the Secretary of State’s office.Kari Lake – 55.4% (340,213)Mark Lamb – 39.2% (240,877)Elizabeth Jean Reye – 5.4% (33,287)Ruben Gallego – 100% (423,484)While Gallego ran unopposed and sealed an easy victory, Lake's win over Lamb, the Pinal County sheriff, was hardly more difficult. That's despite a major GOP donor urging her circle to support Lamb a week before the primary while saying Lake would be unable to win the general election against Gallego.David Schweikert (Incumbent) – 62.8% (54,121)Kim George – 27.3% (23,487)Robert Backie – 10% (8,591)Amish Shah – 24% (15,159)Andrei Cherny – 21.4% (13,492)Marlene Galán-Woods – 20.8%% (13,113)Conor O’Callaghan – 18.5% (11,644)Andrew Horne – 12.3% (7,736)Kurt Kroemer – 3.1% (1,942)Schweikert, a seven-term incumbent, isn't sweating out the GOP primary. But former state Rep. Shah did on the Democratic side, apparently eking out a win in a crowded field.Eli Crane (Incumbent) – 79.8% (68,689)Jack Smith – 20.2% (17,394)Jonathan Nez – 100% (49,510)No surprises here.Jeff Zink – 65.6% (7,822)Jesus David Mendoza – 34.4% (4,102)Yassamin Ansari – 46.2% (15,960)Raquel Terán – 42.7% (14,775)Duane Wooten – 11.1% (3,848)In a clash between two rising Democratic stars to fill Gallego’s congressional seat, Ansari — a former vice mayor of Phoenix — looks poised to hold on in a tight race against Terán, a former state senator.Kelly Cooper – 32.2% (15,946)Zuhdi Jasser – 26.8% (13,254)Dave Giles – 23.2% (11,481)Jerome Davidson - 17.8% (8,779)Greg Stanton (Incumbent) – 100% (41,683)Stanton went unchallenged in the Tempe and Mesa district and likely won't face much of a challenge from Cooper, the apparent winner of the GOP primary.Andy Biggs (Incumbent) – 100% (71,680)Katrina Schaffner – 100% (35,426)Biggs has represented the district in Congress since 2017.Juan Ciscomani (Incumbent) – 59.4% (51,300)Kathleen Winn – 40.6% (35,009)Kirsten Engel – 100% (68,994)Ciscomani is seeking a second term in office.Daniel Francis Butierez, Sr. – 100% (21,161)Raúl Grijalva (Incumbent) – 100% (46,484)Grijalva has served in Congress since 2003 and was the first prominent Arizona Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to give up his reelection bid.Abe Hamadeh – 29.8% (25,938)Blake Masters – 25.3% (22,021)Ben Toma – 21.3% (18,511)Trent Franks – 17.4% (14,432)Anthony Kern – 4.8% (4,137)Pat Briody – 2.3% (2,041)Gregory Whitten – 100% (42,082)The primary battle for a northwest Valley congressional seat vacated by Debbie Lesko — who is now running for Maricopa County supervisor — was this year’s most talked-about conservative freak show With at least five notable candidates piling into the race, Hamadeh grabbed an early advantage by nabbing an endorsement from Donald Trump. Just last weekend, Trump made a strange move by also endorsing Hamadeh’s opponent, Blake Masters.With three candidates running with more than 20% of votes, this was a serious contest. But it appears Hamadeh has edged out the second-place Masters by more than 4 percentage points, giving him a clear path to a seat in the U.S. House in this very conservative district.Paul Gosar (Incumbent) – 100% (74,912)Quacy Smith – 100% (28,762)Gosar has served in the House since 2011.