Arizona Congressional primary election results: Senate and U.S. House

Kari Lake cruises, while Abe Hamadeh, Yassamin Ansari and Amish Shah near narrow victories in tight U.S. House races.
July 31, 2024
Kari Lake and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego are poised to face off for a Senate seat in November.
Kari Lake and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego are poised to face off for a Senate seat in November.
Setting the stage for a battle over a U.S. Senate seat and several key battleground congressional districts in November, Arizona’s initial primary election results have arrived.

With 96% of precincts reporting as of 2:41 a.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State, these races are mostly over, with Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrats Yassamin Ansari and Amish Shah appearing to secure narrow wins for U.S. House nominations.

Here’s a rundown of the votes tallied so far. All results are from the Secretary of State’s office.

U.S. Senate

Republican
Kari Lake – 55.4% (340,213)
Mark Lamb – 39.2% (240,877)
Elizabeth Jean Reye – 5.4% (33,287)

Democrat
Ruben Gallego – 100% (423,484)

While Gallego ran unopposed and sealed an easy victory, Lake's win over Lamb, the Pinal County sheriff, was hardly more difficult. That's despite a major GOP donor urging her circle to support Lamb a week before the primary while saying Lake would be unable to win the general election against Gallego.

click to enlarge
Former state Rep. Amish Shah holds a narrow lead in a crowded Democratic primary.
Steven Hsieh

Congressional District 1

Republican
David Schweikert (Incumbent) – 62.8% (54,121)
Kim George – 27.3% (23,487)
Robert Backie – 10% (8,591)

Democrat
Amish Shah – 24% (15,159)
Andrei Cherny – 21.4% (13,492)
Marlene Galán-Woods – 20.8%% (13,113)
Conor O’Callaghan – 18.5% (11,644)
Andrew Horne – 12.3% (7,736)
Kurt Kroemer – 3.1% (1,942)

Schweikert, a seven-term incumbent, isn't sweating out the GOP primary. But former state Rep. Shah did on the Democratic side, apparently eking out a win in a crowded field.

click to enlarge Eli Crane getting a tattoo
Rep. Eli Crane is poised to face Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in November.
Eli Crane for Congress

Congressional District 2

Republican
Eli Crane (Incumbent) – 79.8% (68,689)
Jack Smith – 20.2% (17,394)

Democrat
Jonathan Nez – 100% (49,510)

No surprises here.
click to enlarge Yassamin Ansari, in a yellow blazer, speaks in front of campaign banners with her name and face on them.
Former Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari holds an early lead over former state Sen. Raquel Terán for an assured U.S. House seat.
TJ L'Heureux

Congressional District 3

Republican
Jeff Zink – 65.6% (7,822)
Jesus David Mendoza – 34.4% (4,102)

Democrat
Yassamin Ansari – 46.2% (15,960)
Raquel Terán – 42.7% (14,775)
Duane Wooten – 11.1% (3,848)

In a clash between two rising Democratic stars to fill Gallego’s congressional seat, Ansari — a former vice mayor of Phoenix — looks poised to hold on in a tight race against Terán, a former state senator.

Congressional District 4

Republican
Kelly Cooper – 32.2% (15,946)
Zuhdi Jasser – 26.8% (13,254)
Dave Giles – 23.2% (11,481)
Jerome Davidson - 17.8% (8,779)

Democrat
Greg Stanton (Incumbent) – 100% (41,683)

Stanton went unchallenged in the Tempe and Mesa district and likely won't face much of a challenge from Cooper, the apparent winner of the GOP primary.

click to enlarge Greg Stanton
U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Benjamin Leatherman

Congressional District 5

Republican
Andy Biggs (Incumbent) – 100% (71,680)

Democrat
Katrina Schaffner – 100% (35,426)

Biggs has represented the district in Congress since 2017.


Congressional District 6

Republican
Juan Ciscomani (Incumbent) – 59.4% (51,300)
Kathleen Winn – 40.6% (35,009)

Democrat
Kirsten Engel – 100% (68,994)

Ciscomani is seeking a second term in office.


Congressional District 7

Republican
Daniel Francis Butierez, Sr. – 100% (21,161)

Democrat
Raúl Grijalva (Incumbent) – 100% (46,484)

Grijalva has served in Congress since 2003 and was the first prominent Arizona Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to give up his reelection bid.

click to enlarge abe hamadeh
Failed GOP Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh stands a good chance of winning a seat in Congress after taking an early lead in the primary.
TJ L'Heureux

Congressional District 8

Republican
Abe Hamadeh – 29.8% (25,938)
Blake Masters – 25.3% (22,021)
Ben Toma – 21.3% (18,511)
Trent Franks – 17.4% (14,432)
Anthony Kern – 4.8% (4,137)
Pat Briody – 2.3% (2,041)

Democrat
Gregory Whitten – 100% (42,082)

The primary battle for a northwest Valley congressional seat vacated by Debbie Lesko — who is now running for Maricopa County supervisor — was this year’s most talked-about conservative freak show.

With at least five notable candidates piling into the race, Hamadeh grabbed an early advantage by nabbing an endorsement from Donald Trump. Just last weekend, Trump made a strange move by also endorsing Hamadeh’s opponent, Blake Masters.

With three candidates running with more than 20% of votes, this was a serious contest. But it appears Hamadeh has edged out the second-place Masters by more than 4 percentage points, giving him a clear path to a seat in the U.S. House in this very conservative district.

Congressional District 9

Republican
Paul Gosar (Incumbent) – 100% (74,912)

Democrat
Quacy Smith – 100% (28,762)

Gosar has served in the House since 2011.
