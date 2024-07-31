Arizona Congressional primary election results: Senate and U.S. House

With 96% of precincts reporting as of 2:41 a.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State, these races are mostly over, with Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrats Yassamin Ansari and Amish Shah appearing to secure narrow wins for U.S. House nominations.
Here’s a rundown of the votes tallied so far. All results are from the Secretary of State’s office.
U.S. SenateRepublican
Kari Lake – 55.4% (340,213)
Mark Lamb – 39.2% (240,877)
Elizabeth Jean Reye – 5.4% (33,287)
Democrat
Ruben Gallego – 100% (423,484)
While Gallego ran unopposed and sealed an easy victory, Lake's win over Lamb, the Pinal County sheriff, was hardly more difficult. That's despite a major GOP donor urging her circle to support Lamb a week before the primary while saying Lake would be unable to win the general election against Gallego.
Congressional District 1Republican
David Schweikert (Incumbent) – 62.8% (54,121)
Kim George – 27.3% (23,487)
Robert Backie – 10% (8,591)
Democrat
Amish Shah – 24% (15,159)
Andrei Cherny – 21.4% (13,492)
Marlene Galán-Woods – 20.8%% (13,113)
Conor O’Callaghan – 18.5% (11,644)
Andrew Horne – 12.3% (7,736)
Kurt Kroemer – 3.1% (1,942)
Schweikert, a seven-term incumbent, isn't sweating out the GOP primary. But former state Rep. Shah did on the Democratic side, apparently eking out a win in a crowded field.
Congressional District 2Republican
Eli Crane (Incumbent) – 79.8% (68,689)
Jack Smith – 20.2% (17,394)
Democrat
Jonathan Nez – 100% (49,510)
No surprises here.
Congressional District 3Republican
Jeff Zink – 65.6% (7,822)
Jesus David Mendoza – 34.4% (4,102)
Democrat
Yassamin Ansari – 46.2% (15,960)
Raquel Terán – 42.7% (14,775)
Duane Wooten – 11.1% (3,848)
In a clash between two rising Democratic stars to fill Gallego’s congressional seat, Ansari — a former vice mayor of Phoenix — looks poised to hold on in a tight race against Terán, a former state senator.
Congressional District 4Republican
Kelly Cooper – 32.2% (15,946)
Zuhdi Jasser – 26.8% (13,254)
Dave Giles – 23.2% (11,481)
Jerome Davidson - 17.8% (8,779)
Democrat
Greg Stanton (Incumbent) – 100% (41,683)
Stanton went unchallenged in the Tempe and Mesa district and likely won't face much of a challenge from Cooper, the apparent winner of the GOP primary.
Congressional District 5Republican
Andy Biggs (Incumbent) – 100% (71,680)
Democrat
Katrina Schaffner – 100% (35,426)
Biggs has represented the district in Congress since 2017.
Congressional District 6Republican
Juan Ciscomani (Incumbent) – 59.4% (51,300)
Kathleen Winn – 40.6% (35,009)
Democrat
Kirsten Engel – 100% (68,994)
Ciscomani is seeking a second term in office.
Congressional District 7Republican
Daniel Francis Butierez, Sr. – 100% (21,161)
Democrat
Raúl Grijalva (Incumbent) – 100% (46,484)
Grijalva has served in Congress since 2003 and was the first prominent Arizona Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to give up his reelection bid.
Congressional District 8Republican
Abe Hamadeh – 29.8% (25,938)
Blake Masters – 25.3% (22,021)
Ben Toma – 21.3% (18,511)
Trent Franks – 17.4% (14,432)
Anthony Kern – 4.8% (4,137)
Pat Briody – 2.3% (2,041)
Democrat
Gregory Whitten – 100% (42,082)
The primary battle for a northwest Valley congressional seat vacated by Debbie Lesko — who is now running for Maricopa County supervisor — was this year’s most talked-about conservative freak show.
With at least five notable candidates piling into the race, Hamadeh grabbed an early advantage by nabbing an endorsement from Donald Trump. Just last weekend, Trump made a strange move by also endorsing Hamadeh’s opponent, Blake Masters.
With three candidates running with more than 20% of votes, this was a serious contest. But it appears Hamadeh has edged out the second-place Masters by more than 4 percentage points, giving him a clear path to a seat in the U.S. House in this very conservative district.
Congressional District 9Republican
Paul Gosar (Incumbent) – 100% (74,912)
Democrat
Quacy Smith – 100% (28,762)
Gosar has served in the House since 2011.