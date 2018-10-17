 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Frank Riggs in 2014. The former California congressman, now running for Arizona schools superintendent, used an offensive racial term in a tweet.EXPAND
Frank Riggs in 2014. The former California congressman, now running for Arizona schools superintendent, used an offensive racial term in a tweet.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Superintendent Candidate Frank Riggs Touts Work With 'Oriental' Police Officers

Steven Hsieh | October 17, 2018 | 3:52pm
AA

Using an antiquated term that many people of Asian descent find offensive, Republican candidate for state schools superintendent Frank Riggs touted his work with “Oriental” colleagues during his career as a police officer.

Riggs made the comment in response to a Twitter user who engaged him in a discussion about systemic racism in law enforcement.

Related Stories

"I worked with fellow police officers of all races and shades — white, black (African-American), Latino (Hispanic-American), Oriental (Chinese-American), Native American," Riggs wrote in response. "They were all professional. I encourage you to get to know law enforcement on a firsthand basis."

Reached on his cell phone, Riggs declined to comment on his tweet.

"I’m not going to answer anything," he said. "You guys are practicing gotcha journalism."

Riggs added: "For the record I served in the Army and law enforcement with my fellow officers of different races."

The tweet in question came up during an exchange about Riggs' Democratic opponent, Kathy Hoffman, and her stated position that the state should not increase school resource officers. "Our students of color are punished at a higher rate, disproportionately. We should not increase SROs because we know that discrimination does not stop at the door," Hoffman tweeted.

Twitter user Trevor Nelson, who uses the handle @skidadesert, asked Riggs whether he had proof that "police officers are not racist?"

Riggs faced plenty of backlash on Twitter after his Tuesday tweet. In response to a Twitter user asking why he hasn't apologized for "the racist description of our Asian citizens," Riggs wrote: "I don't have a racist bone in my body & my lifetime of service shows that. My point was I served in the Army & law enforcement with fellow soldiers & police officers of all races. As AMERICANS, we took the oath to protect & serve. Race wasn't a consideration nor should it be."

Recent polls show Riggs with a slight lead over Hoffman.

Most government documents stopped using the word "Oriental" nearly four decades ago, replacing the term with "Asian American" or "Asian Pacific Islander." President Barack Obama signed legislation in 2016 banning the use of the terms "negro" and "Oriental" in federal documents. 

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: