 Arizona to replace some home air conditioning units with federal funds | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arizona wants to replace your AC system. Here’s how to take advantage

With federal funds, Efficiency Arizona is offering certain households up to $14,000 in rebates for energy-efficient upgrades.
September 4, 2024
Arizona has had 100 straight days of 100-plus-degree weather this summer.
Arizona has had 100 straight days of 100-plus-degree weather this summer. Shestock/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to lower your electric bill. And she’s willing to buy you some new appliances in order to do so.

Last week, Hobbs announced the first phase of the state’s Efficiency Arizona initiative. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Rebates programs, the effort aims to give families under a certain income threshold new energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, water heaters, clothes dryers, electric stoves and more.

The first phase of the program, which is managed by the governor’s Office of Resiliency, began Aug. 29. Working with Resource Innovations and Wildfire, the state is looking to replace “air-conditioning units for individuals and families facing financial hardship and heat emergencies” by the fall.

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached its 100th consecutive day of 100-plus degrees. The city has also had 54 days of 110-plus-degree weather and isn’t expected to cool down any time soon, according to the National Weather Service. The Valley of the Sun likely will keep experiencing 100-degree days until early October.

“Arizona is no stranger to the heat, yet we have always risen to the challenge, protected our neighbors and built a sustainable and thriving state,” Hobbs said in a press release. “We are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lower costs and help Arizonans stay safe in the extreme heat.”

Efficiency Arizona offers rebates of up to $14,000 for a variety of home upgrades, including various appliances, new electric wiring, a new electrical panel and improved ventilation and air sealing. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the program’s rebates are available nationwide and are expected to save households across the U.S. millions of dollars in electricity costs annually.

However, not everyone is eligible. Here’s what you need to know if you’re hoping to lower your utility bill with an upgrade.

click to enlarge Katie Hobbs, Arizona Governor
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state is "taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lower costs and help Arizonans stay safe in the extreme heat.”
Elias Weiss

Who is eligible?

Only Arizonan households earning below 150% of the Area Median Income are eligible for the program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development determines AMI on a county-by-county basis, and the 150% AMI threshold varies significantly depending on where you live.

For a family of four in Maricopa and Pinal counties, the AMI is $101,300. Four-person households earning between $82,251 and $154,200 qualify for a 50% rebate on home upgrades, while those earning $82,250 or less can receive 100% rebates.

On the other end of the spectrum, four-person households in Santa Cruz and Apache counties earning less than $96,600 are eligible for a 50% rebate, while similar households making less than $51,500 qualify for full rebates.

Arizona residents can check their eligibility for the program by utilizing HUD’s Income Limits Documentation System.

Residents also may have “categorical eligibility,” which comes with enrollment in certain welfare programs. Those include Medicaid, the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), Head Start, the national school lunch program, supplemental security income (SSI) and the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC).

What benefits could I receive?

Efficiency Arizona offers rebates for installing qualifying equipment, such as replacement air-conditioning units with heat pumps, according to the program’s website. The eligible projects and their rebates are:
  • An energy-efficient electric heat pump water heater — up to $1,750
  • An energy-efficient electric heat pump for space heating — up to $8,000
  • An energy-efficient electric heat pump clothes dryer — up to $840
  • An energy-efficient electric stove, cooktop, range or oven — up to $840
  • Electrical panel — up to $4,000
  • Electrical wiring — up to $2,500
  • Insulation, air sealing and ventilation — up to $1,600

How can I sign up?

Instead of finding Efficiency Arizona, it seems Efficiency Arizona will find you. The program’s website said it will be “deploying resources and professionals statewide to reach as many eligible Arizona residents as possible” over the next few months.

For those interested in the program, Efficiency Arizona suggests regularly visiting its website, signing up for its newsletter and looking for its mobile information lab, which will be at community events statewide.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.
Contact: Morgan Fischer
Surprise woman sues over arrest for speaking out at public meeting

Courts

Surprise woman sues over arrest for speaking out at public meeting

By Zach Buchanan
When will Phoenix temperatures finally drop below 100 degrees?

Weather

When will Phoenix temperatures finally drop below 100 degrees?

By Morgan Fischer
Looking back at the Phoenix skyline, from 1889 to today

Downtown Phoenix

Looking back at the Phoenix skyline, from 1889 to today

By Zach Buchanan
Family sues Scottsdale school over ‘threatening voicemail’ accusations

Courts

Family sues Scottsdale school over ‘threatening voicemail’ accusations

By Noah Cullen
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation