Arizona wants to replace your AC system. Here’s how to take advantage

Last week, Hobbs announced the first phase of the state’s Efficiency Arizona initiative. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Rebates programs, the effort aims to give families under a certain income threshold new energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, water heaters, clothes dryers, electric stoves and more.
The first phase of the program, which is managed by the governor’s Office of Resiliency, began Aug. 29. Working with Resource Innovations and Wildfire, the state is looking to replace “air-conditioning units for individuals and families facing financial hardship and heat emergencies” by the fall.
On Tuesday, Phoenix reached its 100th consecutive day of 100-plus degrees. The city has also had 54 days of 110-plus-degree weather and isn’t expected to cool down any time soon, according to the National Weather Service. The Valley of the Sun likely will keep experiencing 100-degree days until early October.
“Arizona is no stranger to the heat, yet we have always risen to the challenge, protected our neighbors and built a sustainable and thriving state,” Hobbs said in a press release. “We are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lower costs and help Arizonans stay safe in the extreme heat.”
Efficiency Arizona offers rebates of up to $14,000 for a variety of home upgrades, including various appliances, new electric wiring, a new electrical panel and improved ventilation and air sealing. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the program’s rebates are available nationwide and are expected to save households across the U.S. millions of dollars in electricity costs annually.
However, not everyone is eligible. Here’s what you need to know if you’re hoping to lower your utility bill with an upgrade.
Who is eligible?Only Arizonan households earning below 150% of the Area Median Income are eligible for the program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development determines AMI on a county-by-county basis, and the 150% AMI threshold varies significantly depending on where you live.
For a family of four in Maricopa and Pinal counties, the AMI is $101,300. Four-person households earning between $82,251 and $154,200 qualify for a 50% rebate on home upgrades, while those earning $82,250 or less can receive 100% rebates.
On the other end of the spectrum, four-person households in Santa Cruz and Apache counties earning less than $96,600 are eligible for a 50% rebate, while similar households making less than $51,500 qualify for full rebates.
Arizona residents can check their eligibility for the program by utilizing HUD’s Income Limits Documentation System.
Residents also may have “categorical eligibility,” which comes with enrollment in certain welfare programs. Those include Medicaid, the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), Head Start, the national school lunch program, supplemental security income (SSI) and the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC).
What benefits could I receive?Efficiency Arizona offers rebates for installing qualifying equipment, such as replacement air-conditioning units with heat pumps, according to the program’s website. The eligible projects and their rebates are:
- An energy-efficient electric heat pump water heater — up to $1,750
- An energy-efficient electric heat pump for space heating — up to $8,000
- An energy-efficient electric heat pump clothes dryer — up to $840
- An energy-efficient electric stove, cooktop, range or oven — up to $840
- Electrical panel — up to $4,000
- Electrical wiring — up to $2,500
- Insulation, air sealing and ventilation — up to $1,600
How can I sign up?Instead of finding Efficiency Arizona, it seems Efficiency Arizona will find you. The program’s website said it will be “deploying resources and professionals statewide to reach as many eligible Arizona residents as possible” over the next few months.
For those interested in the program, Efficiency Arizona suggests regularly visiting its website, signing up for its newsletter and looking for its mobile information lab, which will be at community events statewide.