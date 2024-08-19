Arizona just released 3 new license plate designs. Check them out

On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled three new specialty license plate designs. The new plates celebrate Phoenix Rising soccer, the Hualapai Tribe and the Rotary International service organization, giving ADOT customers a whopping 104 license plate options to choose from.
Most of the plates, also called "vanity plates," cost $25 per year. ADOT takes an $8 fee for each plate, leaving $17 for a group or organization associated with that design: the Make-A-Wish Arizona, Habitat for Humanity, a local Girl Scouts council and more.
Certain plates, like those related to Indigenous tribes or veteran groups, require proof of membership. But many can be purchased by anyone with a vehicle registered in Arizona. Drivers can also customize the characters that appear on these plates for an additional $25 fee, though some plates have limitations unique to their designs or affiliations.
Here are the three new plates now available to drivers.
Arizona's first soccer license plateThe all-new Phoenix Rising Football Club plate features a black background and a sporty logo most Phoenicians are sure to recognize. Phoenix Rising won the 2023 title in the USL Championship league, which is one tier below Major League Soccer, and just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Now a Valley sports mainstay, Arizona drivers have repeatedly requested a corresponding plate.
"Our fans have been asking for a Phoenix Rising license plate for years, and we’re thrilled to finally make this a reality,” said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle in an ADOT press release.
Not only can drivers show off their passion for local soccer, but each plate purchased provides $17 for soccer programs aimed at children and teens whose families face financial challenges.
Celebrating the Hualapai TribeThe Hualapai Tribe plate honors those from northern Arizona's Hualapai Nation. It's the fourth design to celebrate a specific Indigenous community within Arizona, following plates for the Navajo Nation, San Carlos Apache Tribe and White Mountain Apache Tribe.
Available to anyone and not just tribe members, this plate features a photographic sunrise background with the Great Seal of the Hualapai Tribe on the left. Funds from the plate's annual fee are issued to the Hualapai Tribe for ongoing services benefiting Tribal elders, Tribal youth, and health, education, and recreation activities within the community.
“This is a great opportunity,” said Tribal Chairman Duane Clarke in ADOT’s release, “and we look forward to sharing the many benefits with the Hualapai people.”
Supporting a global service networkThe Rotary International plate offers both recognition and financial support for the work of the world's largest community service organization. The plate's royal blue and gold blocking and the phrase "Service above self" evoke the charity's longstanding commitment to educational, health, and environmental service.
“These license plates will not only showcase our commitment to service but also provide an opportunity for individuals to support Rotary's humanitarian efforts such as education, health, and clean water," Stephen Phair, president and founder of the Rotary Clubs of Arizona, said in the release.
Each purchase of the Rotary International plate provides $17 to the Rotary Clubs of Arizona. Membership is not required to purchase the plate.