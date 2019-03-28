New Wave of Arizona Lawsuits Hits Monsanto as Jury Awards $81M to Victim

A group of Arizonans filed a fresh slew of lawsuits against Monsanto this week, and a federal jury awarded a California man nearly $81 million after determining that the weed killer Roundup contributed to his cancer.

More than two dozen suits related to the Monsanto product were filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday. The attorney for the plaintiffs, David Diamond, said a few more could be filed in the coming days. The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages for civil counts including negligence and "failure to warn."

Among the plaintiffs were patients who had been diagnosed with cancer, as well as family members of individuals who have died from cancer. Roundup caused that cancer, the lawsuits claim, and Monsanto hid the dangers of Roundup from the public, including the plaintiffs.