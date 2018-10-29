Family of Betsy DeVos Boosts Martha McSally's Campaign With Donations

The family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has given tens of thousands of dollars to the Senate campaign of Martha McSally, according to a new report from a liberal think-tank in Washington, D.C.

DeVos was one of President Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks. A school-choice advocate, she hails from an enormously wealthy family in Michigan.

Researchers at the Center for American Progress Action Fund found that DeVos' family members have donated $54,000 to McSally's campaign. That's more than any other Senate candidate the DeVos family has supported during this election cycle.