Phoenix unveils Michael Carbajal Way: Photos

Michael Carbajal is a Phoenix legend. Now the boxing Hall of Famer has a street named after him.
On May 14, Carbajal and fans gathered on Fillmore Street between Ninth and 10th streets as Phoenix unveiled ceremonial signs marking that stretch of Fillmore as "Michael Carbajal Way." Carbajal grew up in Phoenix and owns a boxing facility, Michael Carbajal's 9th St. Gym, at the location.
Throughout his boxing career, Carbajal, now 56 years old, won an Olympic silver as an amateur and six world titles as a pro. Nicknamed "Manitas de Piedra," or "Little Hands of Stone," Carbajal retired in 1999 after claiming his sixth world championship. In 2006, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
The Phoenix City Council voted to approve the ceremonial signs in March, and several current and former lawmakers attended the ceremony, including sitting council member Kesha Hodge Washington and former council member Mary Rose Wilcox.
Relive the event through these photos.