 Phoenix street named for boxer Michael Carbajal | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix unveils Michael Carbajal Way: Photos

The Phoenix boxer known as "Manitas de Piedra" won six world titles. Now, a stretch of Fillmore Street will carry his name.
May 16, 2024
Six-time world champion boxer and Phoenix native Michael Carbajal unveils the ceremonial street sign dedicated to him at the intersection of Ninth and Fillmore streets on Tuesday.
Six-time world champion boxer and Phoenix native Michael Carbajal unveils the ceremonial street sign dedicated to him at the intersection of Ninth and Fillmore streets on Tuesday. Kevin Hurley
Share this:
Michael Carbajal is a Phoenix legend. Now the boxing Hall of Famer has a street named after him.

On May 14, Carbajal and fans gathered on Fillmore Street between Ninth and 10th streets as Phoenix unveiled ceremonial signs marking that stretch of Fillmore as "Michael Carbajal Way." Carbajal grew up in Phoenix and owns a boxing facility, Michael Carbajal's 9th St. Gym, at the location.

Throughout his boxing career, Carbajal, now 56 years old, won an Olympic silver as an amateur and six world titles as a pro. Nicknamed "Manitas de Piedra," or "Little Hands of Stone," Carbajal retired in 1999 after claiming his sixth world championship. In 2006, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The Phoenix City Council voted to approve the ceremonial signs in March, and several current and former lawmakers attended the ceremony, including sitting council member Kesha Hodge Washington and former council member Mary Rose Wilcox.

Relive the event through these photos.

click to enlarge
Fans and loved ones cheer on Phoenix boxing great Michael Carbajal as he unveils a sign for Michael Carbajal Way on Monday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Michael Carbajal hugs a friend on his porch before the unveiling.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A mariachi band walks down East Filmore Street before the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A mariachi trumpeter performs before the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way in Phoenix.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Fans crane to take photos of six-time world champion Phoenix boxer Michael Carbajal at his street sign unveiling.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Phoenix boxing legend Michael Carbajal poses with two fans on his porch before the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Phoenix District 8 Council member Kesha Hodge Washington speaks at the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way. The city council voted on the street name change in March.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Phoenix boxer Michael Carbajal speaks to fans at the unveiling of a street named after him near his boxing gym.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Angie and Sylvia grew up with Michael Carbajal and attended the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Former Phoenix City Council member Mary Rose Wilcox speaks at the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Michael Carbajal poses with a fan on his porch before the unveiling of Michael Carbajal Way.
Kevin Hurley
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
A woman was strangled on a Phoenix bus. Now the driver is getting sued

Courts

A woman was strangled on a Phoenix bus. Now the driver is getting sued

By TJ L'Heureux
Canvassing with kids: Dem moms want to use campaign cash for childcare

Politics

Canvassing with kids: Dem moms want to use campaign cash for childcare

By Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror
Kris Mayes sues Amazon for ripping off Arizona customers

Courts

Kris Mayes sues Amazon for ripping off Arizona customers

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror
Effort to save Apache holy land from mining looks to Supreme Court

Politics

Effort to save Apache holy land from mining looks to Supreme Court

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation