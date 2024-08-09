Readers react to Chandler building first affordable housing since 1972

In late June, development began on Villas on McQueen. The complex will feature 157 units open to low-income families, with preference given to veterans, seniors and people with disabilities.
The announcement spurred many New Times readers to share their thoughts on social media. Our Facebook post about the story garnered almost 1,800 reactions and 500 comments. Readers shared their experiences with the inflated housing market, concern with the development and their opinions on the need for more affordable housing in other parts of the Valley.
Lisa expressed a need for her father to find a better, safer housing option.
"How does one qualify for this?”
While construction has just begun, you can find more information about how to apply for affordable housing programs and other housing information on Chandler’s website.
Irene wondered about affordable housing options for teachers specifically.
“It is ironic that some teachers can’t afford to buy a home or qualify for affordable housing because we make over a certain amount.”
The NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) crowd also came out in full force. They pushed the problematic narrative that the act of providing people with an affordable place to live would increase crime.
Beate wrote:
“Just great. Crime here we come.”
A 2022 study of Orange County conducted by the Livable Cities Lab at the University of California, Irvine, found that crime actually decreased around affordable housing developments. But Ryan hit the same notes:
“Gonna be the new ghetto in just a couple years.”
George agreed.
“That place will end up in foreclosure!”
Yb didn’t mention crime or the predicted failure of the project but instead wrote:
“I’ll make sure to avoid the area.”
Curtis provided some unhelpful advice to potential renters.
“Just buy a house for goodness sake.”
Right. It’s so easy.
Libby had some cross words for the NIMYBs in the comment section.
“No one speaks anything positive anymore or wants to help a situation. They all just want to talk bad about a situation instead of lifting people up, it’s disgusting. I’m sure everyone on here has been in a hardship and needs help at some point. How sad!!!!”
Notably, this area of Chandler already has affordable housing. It just hasn’t had any new housing since 1972. Villas on McQueen will be built about a mile from Casa del Sol and Casa Bonita, two 50-year-old affordable housing complexes. Residents from those complexes will be moved into Villas on McQueen.
Despite the negativity, other readers responded with excitement and lots of exclamation marks. Natalie wrote:
“Thank you Chandler!!!”
Jules chimed in:
“Great!!”
However, other parts of the Valley and the state also have been struggling with the unaffordability of homes, due to a lack of housing stock, inflated rates and other issues. Many readers, including Sherice, expressed a need for more projects. She wrote:
“They need to do this in all of AZ.”
Jackson expressed anger at the housing affordability crisis that's spread throughout the Grand Canyon State.
“Shelter should not be a luxury. Spending more time at work than home just to barely afford it is sickening. We need more affordable housing not luxury apartments that you’ll rent for the rest of your life.”
Brandi agreed.
“Every area in the Valley needs this, including spread to North.”
Roberta also seconded the comments of other readers.
“About time. Now how about some other cities?”
Adrian named another East Valley city specifically.
“Now in Mesa please.”
What do you think of Chandler’s affordable housing development?