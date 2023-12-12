Chandler beefs up animal cruelty law after gruesome dog abuse case

The horrific case of April McLaughlin, an East Valley woman accused of extreme animal cruelty, has prompted a much-needed update to the city of Chandler's municipal code.
Police found 60 dogs in McLaughlin’s home on Sept. 22. Fifty-five were alive, and five dead puppies were in a freezer. Five of the rescued dogs were later euthanized due to the severity of their health conditions. Some of the dogs were covered in their own excrement, and others had visible festering wounds, according to police reports.
McLaughlin has since been charged with 77 misdemeanors by city prosecutors. An additional nine felonies and nine misdemeanor charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.
While McLaughlin's criminal case proceeds, Chandler has made moves to prevent another animal cruelty case of this magnitude.
On Dec. 4, the city council passed Ordinance No. 4992, which addresses the unlawful restraint of dogs and the authority of officials to seize and impound animals that are suspected of being abused.
Previously, officials were required to obtain a warrant before removing an animal suspected of being abused from a residence. As was the case with McLaughlin, the alleged animal abuse continued for months before authorities were granted a warrant to intervene.
Under the revised ordinance, an enforcement agent can remove an animal from a residence if they suspect abuse. Custody of the animal will remain with the city pending a formal hearing about the seizure. If the seizure is deemed legal, the alleged abuser will permanently forfeit ownership of the animal.
“This change will ensure that animals are not returned to neglectful and/or abusive homes,” according to the ordinance.
At the behest of animal rights activists such as PACC911, a coalition that unites animal welfare organizations in Arizona, the adopted ordinance expands the definition, and circumstances, that constitute animal abuse.
“Animal Cruelty must cover all possible types of abuse of a salient being, including physical abuse of any kind, neglect or deprivation of basic needs such as food, water, shelter,” PACC911 President Bari Mears wrote in an email to the council.
Mears also cited the need to include medical neglect, such as a lack of proper grooming, to the list of actions considered to be animal abuse.
In addition to clearly defining animal abuse, the updated ordinance introduced language about animal hoarding.
“The proposed ordinance does not establish a minimum number of animals a person can keep; rather, it prohibits the keeping of a number of animals in a quantity and under circumstances that are injurious to the health and welfare of any animal or person,” the new ordinance stated.
The current ordinances pertaining to animal cruelty had not changed since 1999. Other provisions relating specifically to dogs had not been updated since they were introduced in 1978, according to MuniCode.
The new ordinance will take effect in early January.
“I feel relieved that some action has been taken,” McLaughlin’s Chandler neighbor, Antonia Martinez told ABC15. “If anything comes out of it, it’s that changes have been made.”