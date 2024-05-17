 Phoenix bulk trash pickup switched to appointment-only | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Adios, junk piles: Phoenix will pick up bulk trash by appointment only

Residents complained after pickup delays turned some Phoenix neighborhoods into trash heaps, including during major holidays.
May 17, 2024
After multiple complaints regarding delays, Phoenix will switch to appointment-based bulk trash collection beginning September 30.
After multiple complaints regarding delays, Phoenix will switch to appointment-based bulk trash collection beginning September 30. City of Phoenix
Share this:
Editor's note: The initial version of this story misstated the first day residents can schedule collection appointments. That day is Aug. 30, not Aug. 24.

***

Last December, while many homeowners in Phoenix awaited the arrival of Santa Claus, residents of the North Park Central neighborhood were on the lookout for garbage trucks.

Just as Christmas approached, so did one of the neighborhood's four periods for bulk trash pickup. Heaping piles of trash lined the streets for weeks during the holiday season, giving the Central Phoenix community a less-than-festive air.

“It’s so hard to have neighborhood pride,” said local resident Daniel Duran, “when this constantly happens.”

Indeed, trash pickup delays and the garbage pileups they cause have been a subject of consternation in neighborhoods throughout Phoenix. That’s why Duran applauded when he learned that the City of Phoenix will make what he feels is a much-needed change.

On Wednesday, the city announced a plan to combat growing frustration over bulk trash collection. Beginning on Sept. 30, bulk trash pickup will be scheduled by appointment.

According to Phoenix Public Works Department superintendent Robert Lopez, the change was prompted by feedback residents provided about the present system. Currently, bulk trash pickup operates on a quarterly schedule, allocating four collection days each year. Those days vary by neighborhood. But pickups don't always happen on time, and Lopez said concern about the lax collection schedule — especially around holidays — has been mounting since 2022.

To address the issue, Phoenix worked closely with the City of Peoria, which rolled out its own appointment-based bulk trash program last year. Lopez is optimistic that the new program will improve trash collection for both residents and Public Works employees — resulting in fewer streets lined with detritus and pickups that occur when they’re supposed to.

“We’ve already determined how many collections we can do on any given day,” Lopez said. “If we start to run into staffing issues, we can reduce the number of available collections per day, but that still won't impact customers.”

click to enlarge A backhoe dumping heavy trash into the back of a garbage truck.
The City of Phoenix attributed many of its previous delays to labor shortages. It claims the new system will be more efficient and will help to alleviate staffing issues.
City of Phoenix

How will the program work?

Beginning Aug. 30, according to a press release from the city, residents can schedule a collection date online. Those without internet access can schedule appointments by calling the city’s Water Service Department at 602-262-6251. Pickup times will be available between one month and three days in advance.

Bulk items can be placed curbside no more than seven days before the scheduled pickup time. Up to 10 cubic yards of trash is allowed per collection. That amounts to a pile that measures approximately 17 feet wide, 4 feet tall and 4 feet deep.

The new program will not allow for pickups to be scheduled on dates surrounding Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Additional blackout dates may apply around special large-scale events. General guidelines on bulk trash placement and permitted/prohibited items will remain the same, as will the number of bulk trash collections allowed per resident — up to four per year.

To notify residents about the change, the city is adding a bulletin to upcoming utility service bills. Lopez said the Phoenix City Council has been informed, as have homeowners associations and neighborhood groups. He did not specify which residential areas were contacted.

Additional information about changes in bulk trash collection can be found on the Public Works Department website.

click to enlarge Trash and tree branches piled up on a residential street awaiting pickup.
Under the current system, delays in bulk trash collection turn some Phoenix neighborhoods into huge trash heaps.
Courtesy of Daniel Duran

‘A safety issue’

The city said the frequent pickup delays it experienced in 2022 and 2023 can be attributed to labor shortages. Duran said the delays often resulted in trash piles sitting on the street for weeks, forcing pedestrians and cars to navigate around them.

“In our neighborhood, we don’t have sidewalks,” he said. “It became a safety issue for people driving and walking through the area.”

As the former president of the North Park Central Neighborhood Group, Duran and his colleagues previously met with the Phoenix City Council in an attempt to resolve the issue but found little traction. The recent policy change took Duran by surprise, and he said he was “elated” after hearing the news.

“(The new policy) is going to go a long way with making people feel like they want to stay here,” he said, “and don't live in a dump.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Cassie Brucci
Cassie Brucci is a freelance writer covering food, beverage, and culture. She's lived in the Valley off and on since she was 4 years old and has never met a sandwich she didn't like.
Contact: Cassie Brucci
A woman was strangled on a Phoenix bus. Now the driver is getting sued

Courts

A woman was strangled on a Phoenix bus. Now the driver is getting sued

By TJ L'Heureux
Phoenix unveils Michael Carbajal Way: Photos

Photos

Phoenix unveils Michael Carbajal Way: Photos

By Kevin Hurley
Kris Mayes sues Amazon for ripping off Arizona customers

Courts

Kris Mayes sues Amazon for ripping off Arizona customers

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror
Effort to save Apache holy land from mining looks to Supreme Court

Politics

Effort to save Apache holy land from mining looks to Supreme Court

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation