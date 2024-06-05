 Former ASU football player sues school over golf cart accident | Phoenix New Times
Former ASU football player sues school over golf cart accident

Mattheos Katergaris, an offensive lineman, claims he was injured when a coach negligently operated a golf cart in 2023
June 5, 2024
A former football player sued Arizona State University alleging that he was injured in a golf cart accident in 2023.
A former football player sued Arizona State University alleging that he was injured in a golf cart accident in 2023. Russy11/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

A former Arizona State University football player has sued the school and the Arizona Board of Regents for negligence over injuries he allegedly suffered in a golf cart accident last year.

Attorneys for Mattheos Katergaris, a former Sun Devils offensive lineman, filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 30. It claimed that Katergaris "sustained serious bodily injury which resulted in months of necessary medical care" due to the negligent operation of a golf cart by an unnamed coach.

Katergaris is seeking $300,000 for medical expenses and damages, according to the lawsuit.

Katergaris is apparently no longer with the team and was not listed on its 2023 roster. At least one report from last fall suggested he was expected to enter the transfer portal, allowing him to jump to a different program, although it's not clear if he ultimately did. It's also not clear if he is still enrolled at ASU.

Attorneys for Katergaris, who is represented by Ryan Sandstrom and Neil Udulutch of Copper Canyon Law, declined to be interviewed by Phoenix New Times. A spokesperson for the Board of Regents said in an email that "the board does not comment on pending litigation."
click to enlarge
A headshot of Mattheos Katergaris from Arizona State football's 2022 yearbook.
Arizona State University.

'Ejected from the cart'


The incident that spurred the lawsuit occurred July 31, 2023. According to the complaint, Katergaris and another player sat in the back seat of a golf cart to be transported by a coach from the team's Tempe practice field to its locker room facility a few blocks away. Then, "despite being provided with instructions to limit the number of people sitting in the rear bench to two," according to the complaint, the coach allowed a third passenger to sit in the back.

The coach — who is also a defendant in the suit but is not identified in the complaint — "failed to control the golf cart vehicle, causing an accident that led to the failure of the rear bench and Mr. Katergaris being ejected from the cart." The suit claimed Katergaris suffered injuries, though it does not specify their nature or severity, that "have caused him to suffer pain and discomfort, as well as incur significant medical expenses."

Katergaris was a high school standout at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, choosing to walk on at ASU over scholarship offers from Idaho State, the University of San Diego and Black Hills State, according to ArizonaVarsity. He did not play at all during his first season in 2022 but did serve on ASU's scout team, according to the program's website.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
