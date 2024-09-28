 Gila River Indian Community brush fire fills Phoenix sky with smoke | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Brush fire burning in Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix

As of Saturday afternoon, the Gila River Fire Department reported "zero containment" of the approximately 100-acre fire.
September 28, 2024
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras show the brush fire burning off Loop 202 in the Gila River Indian Community.
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras show the brush fire burning off Loop 202 in the Gila River Indian Community. Arizona Department of Transportation
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A large brush fire on the Gila River Indian Community filled the sky south of Phoenix with smoke Saturday afternoon, forcing evacuations.

As of 4:45 p.m., the Gila River Fire Department reported "zero containment" of the approximately 100-acre fire, according to department spokesperson Roberto Jackson.

"Homes near the fire have been evacuated and relocated," Jackson said in an emailed statement. "Several resources are on scene assisting in the fire fighting efforts."

The fire is in the area of Santa Cruz and Cemetery roads in the community's District 6, which sits south of Loop 202 near Estrella Mountain and encompasses 176 square miles. Jackson said there is "an air tanker in the fire area dropping fire retardant" on the blaze.

Approximately 2,300 people live in District 6, according to the community's website, though it's not clear how many have been asked to evacuate. According to the Arizona Republic, the district's service center at 5230 St. Johns Road in Laveen Village is open to house evacuees.

The fire's cause is currently unknown.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
These 11 athletes are earning the most NIL money in Arizona

Sports

These 11 athletes are earning the most NIL money in Arizona

By Brendon Kleen
Meet Matt Evans, the longshot taking on Kate Gallego for Phoenix mayor

Election

Meet Matt Evans, the longshot taking on Kate Gallego for Phoenix mayor

By TJ L'Heureux
Inside the fight to save this Tempe golf club from a housing developer

Housing

Inside the fight to save this Tempe golf club from a housing developer

By Noah Cullen
Royal Inn, alleged prostitution den, is closed. Neighbors are relieved

Crime

Royal Inn, alleged prostitution den, is closed. Neighbors are relieved

By Zach Buchanan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation