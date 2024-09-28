Brush fire burning in Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix

A large brush fire on the Gila River Indian Community filled the sky south of Phoenix with smoke Saturday afternoon, forcing evacuations.
As of 4:45 p.m., the Gila River Fire Department reported "zero containment" of the approximately 100-acre fire, according to department spokesperson Roberto Jackson.
"Homes near the fire have been evacuated and relocated," Jackson said in an emailed statement. "Several resources are on scene assisting in the fire fighting efforts."
The fire is in the area of Santa Cruz and Cemetery roads in the community's District 6, which sits south of Loop 202 near Estrella Mountain and encompasses 176 square miles. Jackson said there is "an air tanker in the fire area dropping fire retardant" on the blaze.
Approximately 2,300 people live in District 6, according to the community's website, though it's not clear how many have been asked to evacuate. According to the Arizona Republic, the district's service center at 5230 St. Johns Road in Laveen Village is open to house evacuees.
The fire's cause is currently unknown.