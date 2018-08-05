Joe Arpaio Says He Would Accept Oral Sex From Donald Trump on Who Is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series Who Is America? can now add ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio to its laundry list of politicians – and regular folk – it has excruciatingly embarrassed.

On the new show's fourth episode, Arpaio was interviewed by one of Cohen's new characters, OMGWhizzBoyOMG, a Finnish man in a flower shirt with red hair. Cohen, in character, asks, "If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says 'Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blowjob, would you say yes?'" To which Arpaio replies, "I may have to say yes."

Last month, Arpaio said he was duped into giving an interview to Sacha Baron Cohen. He told Breitbart News, "I felt uncomfortable with some of the words they were using but I had to live through it. I am not the type of guy who gets up and walks out."