Joe Arpaio Says He Would Accept Oral Sex From Donald Trump on Who Is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series Who Is America? can now add ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio to its laundry list of politicians – and regular folk – it has excruciatingly embarrassed.
On the new show's fourth episode, Arpaio was interviewed by one of Cohen's new characters, OMGWhizzBoyOMG, a Finnish man in a flower shirt with red hair. Cohen, in character, asks, "If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says 'Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blowjob, would you say yes?'" To which Arpaio replies, "I may have to say yes."
Last month, Arpaio said he was duped into giving an interview to Sacha Baron Cohen. He told Breitbart News, "I felt uncomfortable with some of the words they were using but I had to live through it. I am not the type of guy who gets up and walks out."
Arpaio also noted that Sacha Baron Cohen posed as a Finnish actor when the interview took place in Los Angeles in October 2017.
That's not the only thing Arpaio said, though. During the four-minute interview, the two talked about guns (Arpaio wore a tie with a gun on it) and then Arpaio sternly talked to a Shopkins' D'lish Donut – from Moose Toys – about gun ownership. According to OMGWhizzBoyOMG, D'lish is anti-guns. Arpaio then procedes to tell D'lish "bad guys are going to get their guns, and it's going to kill you."
They discussed other sexual acts like the alleged Donald Trump golden shower (for those who don't know, it's a sexual act involving urinating on another person), about which Arpaio said it wouldn't surprise him if Trump has had a golden shower, and handjobs.
Sacha Baron Cohen has been relentless on this series to date, first going after a handful of Republican politicians who agreed to endorse "guns for kids" on camera.
Then Cohen traveled to Kingman, where he told a focus group he would be spending $385 million to turn a shopping center into a mosque, to which they all responded in an incredibly racist manner, which might not have even been the worst thing to happen that episode.
And then last week, he went after Republican Senate candidate and accused pedophile Roy Moore using a "pedophile detector" that just so happened to go off every time it was near Moore.
This hilarious appearance follows a list of ... interesting things Arpaio has done at the U.S.-Mexico border recently, including how he claims the Mexican cartel is after him, and the (vertical) video he shot with former cult member "Michael the Black Man" and Independent Senate candidate in Massachusetts Shiva Ayyadurai.
Maybe Arpaio – who is still somehow running for U.S. Senate in Arizona – will follow in the footsteps of the Georgia lawmaker who resigned after his infamous appearance in episode two where he dropped trou and shouted racial slurs, but it seems unlikely with only three weeks to go before the Arizona primaries on August 28.
